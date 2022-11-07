Experts say 'urgent action' needed to resolve 'child immunisation crisis'

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 07:01

Child health experts from the Paediatric Society of New Zealand (PSNZ) and Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) are deeply concerned about Aotearoa’s low rates of immunisations for preventable and life-threatening childhood diseases like measles and whooping cough.

Both the PSNZ and RACP are urging the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora to urgently address this crisis and redirect COVID resource toward equitable childhood vaccination. Urgent action is needed to reduce the risk to pÄpi (babies) and tamariki and to prevent increasing the workload on our already overstretched health professional workforce.

Paediatric Society spokesperson Dr Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa) says, "Statistics show that for MÄori and Pasifika the current rates of immunisation are as low as they have ever been. We are nowhere near achieving the levels required to protect our precious tamariki.

"Previous gains in immunisation have long gone. Rates had been falling prior to the pandemic but COVID has resulted in the collapse of the childhood vaccine system. In South Auckland, only one in three MÄori pÄpi are up-to-date with their immunisations at six months of age. This is a real threat, when measles travelled from Auckland to Samoa in 2019 causing their fatal epidemic rates their vaccination rates were 31%.

"We encourage whÄnau to make sure their pÄpi and tamariki are up-to-date with their immunisations such as those for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), and whooping cough. We also want to see our vaccination system rapidly reconfigured so that it is easy for whÄnau to get their tamariki immunised.

"These low rates of immunisation in MÄori populations represent a preventable ethnic inequality that is a breach of Te Tiriti exposing vulnerable MÄori pÄpi to fatal disease," says Dr Sinclair, "This is unacceptable and totally preventable."

RACP spokesperson Dr Hamish McCay says, "The focus needs to shift now from COVID immunisations to increasing the rates for childhood vaccinations. If Aotearoa has a measles or whooping cough outbreak while we have such low levels of community immunity our pÄpi and tamariki are at risk of serious illness."