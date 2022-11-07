Five Rivers community open day and one-year celebration in Greytown

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 09:41

Five Rivers Medical celebrated its first birthday milestone recently, which means a wide range of health and wellbeing services are now available to the South Wairarapa community in Greytown’s newest facility.

As part of the celebrations, local dignitaries including Kieran McAnulty MP for Wairarapa and Martin Connelly South Wairarapa District Mayor elect, took part in a formal gathering to acknowledge the achievement and on-going opportunities within the co-located space. The local community were then welcomed as part of a fun open day to look around the Five Rivers Medical facility, see the wide range of health and wellbeing services available, meet the providers, and chat to staff.

Free health checks were available from Greytown Medical Centre staff along with give aways, free entertainment for the kids and a BBQ.

Five Rivers Medical brings together medical services, wellness facilities and treatments under one roof. This includes Greytown Medical Centre, lab services (such as blood tests), ultrasound, ear care, a fitness centre, physio, nursing services, and pre and post operative specialist care. There is also a new DEXA scanner, providing bone scanning. Five Rivers works with TÅ« Ora Compass Health, the Te Whatu Ora, existing medical specialists and is the local base for Wellington Free Ambulance.

Mabli Jones, General Manager TÅ« Ora Compass Health says "This is a great opportunity to showcase Five Rivers and all the services it provides to the local community. The vision for the centre was always, that it would be an integrated health and wellbeing hub for the South Wairarapa bringing services closer to peoples’ homes."

Greytown Medical Centre Practise Manager Kim Teofilo adds, "With health and wellness services under one roof, residents can access a range of health services more quickly and conveniently. So if you had an appointment with the doctor, and you needed a scan or ultrasound, you can get the appointment organised before you’ve even left the building. And it happens right here, eliminating the need to head over to Wellington. It’s a real game changer for South Wairarapa."

Local farming family Shane and Lynnette McManaway who saw the need for an integrated medical facility for the South Wairarapa, funded Five Rivers Medical and the Wellington Free Ambulance buildings.

"We’re so pleased to have reached the one-year milestone and have the opportunity to celebrate with the community, says Shane McManaway. "With the facility now operational, we can provide a much wider array of healthcare options for our community, which is something Lynnette and I are extremely passionate about. It was a wonderful opportunity to open up the facility for the community, to meet the committed staff, and hear about the exciting new things we’ve got in store."

The name Five Rivers references the Tauherenikau, Waiohine, Waingawa, Waipoua and Ruamahanga rivers which run through Wairarapa.

See the video: https://fb.watch/gDQBNTLv0u/