Ara hosts charity build in support of mental health in trades

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 10:15

A former Ara-Te PÅ«kenga trades student is returning to the Timaru campus next week on a mission to raise money and awareness for mental health.

James South, who studied a pre-trade course in 2016 and has worked in the industry ever since, is planning to build an entire tiny house on site at Ara over the weekend as a fundraiser for the I Am Hope charity.

South, supported by an army of volunteer tradies, many of them also locally trained, is using donated materials from local businesses as he aims to raise over $100,000 for the organisation which supports people with their mental health.

Open about his own struggles with depression and anxiety, South’s always had a hankering to turn his tools to a good cause. He’s stoked his special project will come to fruition back at the campus where it all began.

"I’ve always suffered from depression and mental health issues, along with friends and members of my family, and I’ve wanted to do something to help. Being a builder, it made sense to use my skills," he said.

The 63m2 two-bedroom relocatable home, designed by South’s uncle, will take shape at Ara’s campus on the corner of North and Theodosia streets in Timaru starting 6am, Friday 11 November. ‘Tools down’ will be 60 hours later.

The house will be auctioned live on TVNZ’s Breakfast TV on Monday morning.

All funds will go to the I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday youth and community focused charities run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, founded by Mike King.

Senior Academic Staff Member - Trades, Paul Kelliher says current students have worked hard putting the foundations for the project in place. Students who are dual enrolled at school and Ara built the mobile supply shed the team will be making use of on site.

"This whole thing has been driven by James, but it’s been great to be here to support him for deliveries and site prep," Kelliher said. "We’re very keen to do everything we can to share important messages on mental health in our industry. It’s something we are very mindful of," he said.

Leonie Rasmussen, Director, Ara Te PÅ«kenga Southern Campuses, says they’re delighted to play a part in South’s initiative.

"We’re also providing access to our facilities to help keep the team going round the clock over the weekend. It’s going to be an exciting event over a tight time frame with classes as usual back on site on Monday morning," she said.

Spectators are welcome to watch as the tiny home gets set to make a big impact on the work of the I am Hope Charity.