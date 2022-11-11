New board members for Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 10:08

GP Dr Jeff Lowe and former Inland Revenue Commissioner Naomi Ferguson have been appointed to the board of the organisation that runs the country’s public hospitals, Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

Health Minister Andrew Little announced their appointments today, along with the appointment of Steven McJorrow (NgÄti Kahungunu) to the board of Te Aka Whai Ora - the MÄori Health Authority.

"Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand is the New Zealand’s largest employer, operating 84 hospitals, employing 82,000 people and caring for the health of the entire country," Andrew Little said.

"Dr Lowe’s appointment strengthens the board’s clinical awareness and adds a primary-care voice, which is important as Te Whatu Ora seeks to achieve a better alignment between the work of GPs and hospitals.

"Naomi Ferguson is widely recognised as an effective leader of significant change in large organisations, including Inland Revenue, and her experience will be valuable," Andrew Little said.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare said Steven McJorrow’s senior commercial and financial leadership experience will further strengthen the Te Aka Whai Ora board.

"Steven McJorrow is an experienced finance executive with extensive knowledge of strategic analysis and planning in the private sector in New Zealand and overseas, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and the United States," Peeni Henare said.

"He brings a strong commitment to pae ora, whanau and wai ora, as well as extensive experience in finance, strategic analysis and planning that complements the clinical, governance, community and public sector skills of other board members."

Andrew Little said both boards were well set for continued hard work ahead.

"The new members of these boards share a dedication to improve the country’s health and well-being. Our health entities are in strong hands to continue to provide oversight of this transformational work," Andrew Little said.

Dr Lowe and Naomi Ferguson join Rob Campbell (chair), Amy Adams, Tipa Mahuta, Dame Karen Poutasi, Vanessa Stoddart and Dr Curtis Walker on the board of Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

The other members of board the Te Aka Whai Ora - the MÄori Health Authority are Tipa Mahuta (chair, Waikato, Maniapoto, NgÄpuhi), Sharon Shea (NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄti HauÄ, NgÄti Hako), Fiona Pimm (NgÄ Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha), Awerangi Tamihere (NgÄti Kauwhata, Rangitane, NgÄti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Kai Tau), Dr Mataroria Lyndon (NgÄti Hine, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Wai, Waikato) and Dr Sue Crengle (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Mamoe, Waitaha). The remaining vacancy on the Te Aka Whai Ora board will be filled in the New Year.