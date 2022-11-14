New Child Myopia report calls for regular eye exams for children

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 06:00

Today marks the official launch of the Australia and New Zealand Child Myopia Working Group’s new report titled, ‘The Australia and New Zealand Child Myopia Report 2022/23-Reducing the Risk to Vision’.

The Working Group presents its recommended Standard of Care for managing myopia, arms parents and carers with advice on action they can take and encourages parents to start the conversation with their optometrist. This report is an adjunct to the inaugural report published by the Child Myopia Working Group in 2018.

Dr Loren Rose, Paediatric Ophthalmologist and founding member of the Child Myopia Working Group said, "Many parents do not realise that myopia can and should be managed. There is an urgent need for a greater focus on managing myopia and increasing awareness of the importance of children having regular eye examinations. By doing so this will enable every child diagnosed with myopia to be managed with the recommended Standard of Care. A myopia management Standard of Care is critical, given that each year of delay in developing myopia substantially reduces the chance of a child developing high myopia in adulthood."

Eye examinations should become a routine part of a child’s regular health checks because understanding the early signs of myopia may help delay the onset of myopia and help to slow its progression.

There are three key actions parents/carers can take:

- have children’s eyes tested regularly by an optometrist

- be aware that myopia can be managed

- know the questions to ask and start a conversation with the optometrist

Having a discussion around the best way to manage and monitor a child’s myopia with an Optometrist is critical. Everyone’s eyesight is different, progresses differently, and should be managed using the best evidence-based option for each of their circumstances.

The Group recommends a shift from not only correcting vision but to also include;

- a discussion between the optometrist and the parents that explains what myopia is

- lifestyle factors that may impact myopia

- the increased risks to long-term ocular health that myopia brings

- the available approaches that can be used to manage myopia and help slow its progression

Dr Rose continues, "Evidence-based myopia management options range from certain soft contact lenses featuring a special optical design which are worn during the day, contact lenses which reshape the front surface of the eye during overnight wear and are then removed during daytime, through to certain spectacle lenses featuring a special optical design and low-dose atropine eyedrops of varying concentrations which are usually instilled at night before bed."

New Zealand optometrist and fellow founding member Jagrut Lallu adds, "For Australia and New Zealand, the forecast rate of myopia by 2050 is estimated to be 55% and we currently have an estimated 36% of the population affected. Furthermore, Australia is expected to have 4.1 million high myopes and New Zealand over 600,000 high myopes by 2050, unless myopia management is implemented by everyone, and many more children have eye examinations at 5-6 years of age."

Joe Tanner, Professional Services Manager, CooperVision ANZ says, "The potential for future vision loss is alarming, so a Standard of Care for managing myopia is critical to enabling myopia management to be universally adopted and practiced. Only then will the full public health benefits of reducing the prevalence and impact of myopia be achievable."

A child’s first eye test should be with an optometrist before starting school and at regular intervals thereafter as they progress through primary and secondary school, as recommended by Optometry Australia and the New Zealand Association of Optometrists.

To download a free copy of the report, visit www.childmyopia.com. A Myopia Vision Simulator can also be accessed from the site and is a useful tool for explaining myopia to family and friends.