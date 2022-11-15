Heart felt thank you - Te Whatu Ora Te Marau a Maui Hawke's Bay

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 10:02

A Napier couple who had heart attacks within two weeks of each other are eternally grateful for the care they received with Te Whatu Ora.

Chris and Nikki say the nurses in the cardiology ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital went above and beyond to care for them in what was a rough few weeks.

In August, Nikki was at an appointment at Hawke’s Bay Hospital when routine testing revealed she had recently suffered a heart attack so was admitted for further care.

About a week later, Chris was at home calling the dog inside for the night when he started struggling for breath.

"I felt this pressure on my chest and I couldn’t breathe, so I rang an ambulance because I didn’t want to die alone at home."

A doctor told Chris his troponin levels were through the roof and that he’d had a heart attack.

The next morning, he rang his wife who was already a patient in the wards to tell her that he too was being admitted.

"She stopped her breakfast and was wheeled down to see me, it gave her a bit of a fright."

The couple spent the next week "dining together" and looking out at the view from Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

"It wasn’t the most romantic setting," Chris laughs.

After a number of days, Chris was flown to Wellington where he had seven stents put in during two procedures.

"The staff at Wellington Hospital were so professional and helpful that I felt I was in safe hands."

When he returned to his room he was surprised to find Nikki waiting for him. She had also been flown down ahead of her heart procedure where she received one stent.

"We were following each other through the health system."

Chris says while it was a very stressful time for them both, the care provided by the clinical teams in Hawke’s Bay and Wellington was outstanding.

"The nurses always went the extra mile to make sure you were comfortable - especially Irwin Isip, Nikayla Thompson and Anna Lee in Hawke’s Bay. They were a cool crew of people who really care. Well done Hawke’s Bay Hospital for your high calibre of staff."

Chris and Nikki are on the mend and have a new appreciation of life.

"You gave us our life back, thank you for giving us a second chance!"