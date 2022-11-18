Hapai Te Hauora welcomes long overdue review into pokies

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 10:18

The Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti launched a review into pokies today. There will be a focus on increased penalties for venues which are non-compliant with the rules legislated in the Gambling Act 2003, and strengthening of host responsibility requirements for venues. This will also require physical changes within gambling venues that require ATM machines to be in the line of sight of staff, and no visibility of pokie machines from outside a venue. "Gambling harm from pokies disproportionately affects whānau Māori, and we know that communities where harm is perpetuated are less likely to receive the proceeds of Class 4 gambling," says Selah Hart, CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora. "We welcome the Minister's announcement of this overdue review into pokies. We are optimistic that this review will force the hands of pokie venues to take responsibility for their role in preventing gambling harm." Hāpai Te Hauora is a leader in gambling harm prevention regionally in Tāmaki Makaurau, and nationally through health promotion, policy development and advocacy for whānau to leverage strengths-based approaches to reducing harm from gambling in their own communities. "While we support the review, it must be substantiated by robust solutions that prioritizes pokie users, our whānau and hapori as opposed to protecting gambling sector interests," says Tara Dymus, Gambling Harm Prevention lead at Hāpai Te Hauora. "We have long advocated for evidence-based and community informed approaches to preventing gambling harm that have the potential to bring equity to the Class 4 sector, including a nationwide sinking lid policy, restrictions on advertising of gambling to rangatahi, equitable distribution of proceeds from pokie trusts and societies and support for communities in establishing ethical funding streams, resourcing for whānau to engage in democratic processes around gambling regulation, and much more investment into community-based initiatives to prevent gambling related harm."