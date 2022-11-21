Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award results 'remarkable'

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 05:01

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (The Award) gives young people access to high-quality, non-formal education and learning experiences that weave Social Cohesion through Aotearoa’s communities; connecting society, in meaningful ways, at a time when we need it most.

Every year the Award conducts extensive research into the Social Value- (the changes and impacts created by those involved with the Award) generated by all the members of the Award community. Our community are the young people who take part, the adults who volunteer to support them and the wider community who benefit from the Award-related activities (e.g., Activity Providers and wider economy and society). The survey also demonstrates the impact of contribution of Award activity to Aotearoa, New Zealand.

This research demonstrates how the Award acts as a catalyst in the enhancement of psychological attributes including hope, self-efficacy, self-esteem, happiness, and psychological wellbeing in Award participants. Particularly resonant are the skills and traits gained by vulnerable rangatahi, who in the last few years have faced upheaval and challenges unlike any we have known.

In 2021/2022, our research shows we can account for a Social Return on Investment (SROI) of $6.95: $1. for the 2021/22 analysis year, a significant increase from 2020/21. The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award | Hillary Award also created $42 million in future social value for participants and society through those who gained an Award during 2021/22.

Research tells us that participants in the Award programme are starting their futures with a solid foundation and confidence in who they are, ready to embrace the challenges of the wider world and to contribute to it in a meaningful way.

It shows the increased autonomy and flexibility that our participants possess as a result of being continuously asked to do things differently and independently, contributing to the building of resilience and resourcefulness. Award participants continue to flourish and thrive. Our commitment to this research continues the measurement that young people, especially those from vulnerable groups, are benefiting from the better educational outcomes, employment prospects, community ties, expansive opportunities and chances for curiosity and adventure, and better mental health that are associated with doing the Award.

Our case studies relate the engaging and inspiring stories about some of our community demonstrating the way the Award impacts all those who participate.

Please see our 2021/22 full report and previous reports.

https://dofehillary.org.nz/about-us/social-impact-reports/