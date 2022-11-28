Aged Care Matters acknowledges pay parity announcement for nurses

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 12:52

Aged Care Matters, a movement focussed on addressing the critical Government underfunding of aged residential care services, welcomes the Government’s announcement today regarding pay parity for nurses.

Norah Barlow, Aged Care Matters convener and CEO of Heritage Lifecare, says the pay parity for Aged Care nurses is a triumph but has been a long time coming.

"We are pleased to see that the Government is finally taking action to address pay parity for our registered Aged Care nursing staff," Norah says. "The aged residential care sector has desperately needed this change so it can recruit and retain enough nurses to help stem the closure of care beds.

"In addition to an acute shortage of registered nurses, we are grappling with the effects of a broken funding system, rising costs, and harsh immigration settings, resulting in the closure this year of more than 1,300 aged care beds.

"The Government needs to urgently address the funding shortfall, so the aged residential care sector can provide for the needs of New Zealand’s older population now and in the future."

Aged Care Matters released a creative advertising campaign near Parliament in early November in a bid to get the Government to recognise that restricted access to services for older New Zealanders will affect politicians too.

It featured billboards which showed what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson might look like when they are in their late 70s and early 80s.

The billboards included projected figures that found, by the time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reaches 82, New Zealand will need 66,100 more aged care beds and 12,400 more aged care nurses.