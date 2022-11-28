Heart Kids NZ Board welcomes new Ambassador Matt Johnson

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 14:19

Former Blues rugby player and current teacher at St Peter’s College Auckland, Matt Johnson has been welcomed as the Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) Ambassador for Heart Kids NZ.

Matt is using his appointment to encourage both Heart Kids NZ members, as well as members of the public to be aware of the signs of rheumatic fever and to seek medical help early.

Matt’s appointment as Heart Kids NZ Ambassador is poignant given his first hand, lived experience of the ravaging effects of rheumatic fever. A welcome function was held in honour of Matt on Tuesday 22 November in Auckland.

At the function, Matt said he is thrilled to be joining Heart Kids NZ as an Ambassador as he is committed to helping others avoid what he has experienced.

"I know first-hand the damage this disease can do, and if I can stop someone suffering from RHD, I will. One thing we know, is that early medical intervention counts, and education is so important to raise awareness. I want to be part of that."

Dr Ruth Gorinski, Chief Executive said the organisation is delighted to welcome Matt as an Ambassador in the RHD space.

"Matt is an incredible advocate, who will help us drive forward our work raising awareness of RHD. His deep desire to share his story will make such a positive impact amongst our members.