Primary Care Exclusion from Pay Parity

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 09:20

The College of Nurse Aotearoa urges Minister Little to reconsider the position of excluding Primary Health Care Nurses from the pay parity announcement made yesterday.

Primary Health Care nurses are highly skilled front-line staff who make a positive difference to health outcome. Effective primary care prevents unnecessary hospital admission by keeping patients and whÄnau well in their own homes. This is a major saving to the country’s health system and wider community.

Pay parity for nurses should recognise the knowledge and skill of all nurses - not differentiated by clinical practice setting. Excluding a sector will perpetuate inequity by drawing nurses from that sector away to other areas of nursing that are better remunerated. Aotearoa needs a strong primary health care system. It is already under considerable strain. This short-sighted decision will only serve to weaken an already challenged system.