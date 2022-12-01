Pharmac funding of menopause medicine welcomed - Pharmaco

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 05:00

Pharmaco (NZ) Ltd welcomes the start of PHARMAC funding for Utrogestan® (micronised progesterone), which begins today. The funding means thousands of Kiwi women now have access to this medication, which when combined with an oestrogen can help reduce menopausal symptoms.

Utrogestan is indicated for Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT - also known as HRT) alongside oestrogen in postmenopausal women with an intact uterus. In reviewing the application for funding, the PHARMAC Endocrinology Subcommittee noted that providing wider access to Utrogestan could help address the lack of treatment for patients who cannot tolerate currently funded options. The subcommittee also noted the health risks and health needs of MÄori and Pacifica women who are at an increased risk of early menopause.

The start of funding of progesterone has been welcomed by Christchurch endocrinologist Dr. Anna Fenton, who says: "This decision by PHARMAC provides more equitable access to a form of progesterone which is identical to the body’s natural form. Menopause is not a quick process and for many women it can have significant impact on their quality of life. This announcement now allows women to potentially have greater choice and access to medication that may meet their needs. It is really good news."

Christine Ivers, Head of Digital and Marketing at Pharmaco (NZ) Limited, adds: "The growing body of science shows that use of Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT - previously known as HRT) can potentially help improve quality of life and may be associated with fewer women having severe symptoms that can impact on their ability to work. We therefore encourage women to speak to their GPs if they think they are experiencing symptoms of menopause. They can then explore how newly funded medicines, such as Utrogestan, might help benefit their quality of life."