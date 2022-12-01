Hato Hone St John and Cancer Society New Zealand 'have Kiwis covered'

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 08:00

Two of New Zealand’s most well-known and trusted organisations: The Cancer Society of New Zealand and Hato Hone St John are partnering to protect New Zealanders from sun-related harm at events this summer.

The New Zealand charities are joining forces to implement a range of initiatives aimed at minimising the impact of over exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV).

Debra Larsen, Hato Hone St John Head of Event Health Services, says the organisation is thrilled to be partnering with The Cancer Society to protect kiwis from sun and UV rays exposure at events in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"A considerable percentage of minor incidents St John treats at events are sunburn related," Debra says.

"This collaboration between Hato Hone St John and The Cancer Society presents an opportunity to communicate to kiwis attending events of all sizes across New Zealand about SunSmart messaging and provide better access to Cancer Society sunscreen."

Event-goers will be able to find co-branded sun squirt dispensers at some major events that Hato Hone St John supports this summer.

"We appreciate the support of The Cancer Society, which will enable Hato Hone St John to go further in reducing sun related harm in communities across Aotearoa."

The automated dispensers will distribute free Cancer Society sunscreen, ensuring those attending outdoor events will have a layer of protection against the sun’s rays.

"We have already increased access to sunscreen products in our Event Health Services Team and will look to launch several initiatives to reduce sun damage as we enter a sizzling NZ summer," Debra says.

While pleased to be able to provide free sunscreen at these events, both organisations also encourage people to plan their SunSmart approach before heading to events.

"That means remembering to slip, slop, slap and wrap. With ongoing initiatives such as the dispensers that arise from the Hato Hone St John and Cancer Society partnership, the aim is to reduce the effects sun exposure can have on New Zealanders such as skin cancers," Debra says

Lucy Elwood, Cancer Society Chief Executive, says more can be achieved by working together.

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with Hato Hone St John New Zealand," Lucy says.

Instances of sunburn in New Zealand are high - in a study conducted by Te Hiringa Hauora (2016), it was found that one in seven adults and one in six teenagers had been sunburnt the previous weekend.

"We believe this close collaboration provides a fantastic opportunity to enhance the work The Cancer Society of New Zealand are currently doing through its advocacy and educational channels with SunSmart by increasing the awareness of SunSmart messaging and decreasing the incidence of sun-related harm at events across New Zealand," Lucy says.

"By being SunSmart, we can all reduce our risk of sun-related harm."