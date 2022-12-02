'Te Ra Mokopuna: an opportunity to refocus efforts to reduce SUID'

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 11:46

Today is National Safe Sleep Day - Te RÄ Mokopuna. It is a time to raise awareness of the impact of SUDI on whÄnau in Aotearoa, and to advocate for best practice prevention activities.

The SUDI Prevention Coordination Service at HÄpai Te Hauora tracks national trends in the known risk factors for, and incidence of SUDI.

"What we have seen in the last year is persistent inequities for MÄori both in the experience of SUDI and the prevalence of risk factors among whÄnau MÄori," says Selah Hart, Chief Executive Officer of HÄpai Te Hauora. "While it is promising to see a decrease in smoking rates among wahine hapÅ« (pregnant women), the underlying structural issues for our whÄnau remain. Until food and housing insecurity and other consequences of poverty and social inequality are addressed, it’s unlikely we will see a meaningful decrease in smoking rates and other sequelae of deprivation such as SUDI."

"We’re deeply concerned about the impact of the increasingly fraught national economic situation, with the rising cost of living and the predictions of a recession, in this context. We can’t lose sight of those who are likely to suffer the most in an economic downturn; our tamariki mokopuna."

The SUDI Prevention Coordination Service provides engagement, communications and workforce development nationwide to local SUDI prevention coordinators. Fay Selby-Law, General Manager - SUDI Prevention notes progress in the development of cultural safety among the clinical workforce but emphasizes that there is more work to be done.

"We still do not have a workforce with a depth of knowledge of te ao MÄori and the ability to use this knowledge to support whÄnau in SUDI prevention. There is a direct link between this deficit, and the huge inequities for MÄori in the experience of SUDI. We have seen the benefit of community-led responses in SUDI prevention, but there are still insufficient resources available for communities to take ownership of this mahi. We strongly recommend more focus on building a culturally safe workforce and empowering community to lead this work."