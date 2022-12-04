Vertex announces provisional agreement with Pharmac for the reimbursement of Trikafta

Sunday, 4 December, 2022 - 18:00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has reached a provisional agreement with New Zealand’s medicines purchasing agency, Pharmac, for the reimbursement of TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor). Following a public consultation period, the agreement will cover eligible cystic fibrosis (CF) patients 6 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene with access planned from 1 April 2023.

"Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in ensuring New Zealanders living with cystic fibrosis receive timely and sustainable access to Trikafta, including children as young as six," said Sabrina Barbic, Senior Country Manager, Vertex Australia and New Zealand. "We are pleased that Pharmac has recognised that every eligible patient should have access and acknowledges the value Trikafta can bring, not only to people living with cystic fibrosis and their caregivers, but also the wider society."

Pharmac will now seek public consultation on its proposal to fund Trikafta. We acknowledge this as an important step in the process and are hopeful that patients will have access to Trikafta as soon as possible.

On finalisation of the process, New Zealand will join more than thirty-five other countries - including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom - where Trikafta is broadly reimbursed for eligible CF patients.