Digital health in the spotlight in Rotorua - HiNZ

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 12:45

New Zealand’s largest digital health event is underway in Rotorua this week with more than 1100 delegates; 220 speakers and 100 exhibitors.

Digital Health Week, which is run by Health Informatics NZ (HiNZ), is an annual conference, but has been unable to run since 2019 due to Covid-19 causing cancellations.

HiNZ board chair Karen Blake says New Zealand’s digital health community is buzzing about being able to get together again to share, learn and network.

"The health system has undergone significant change this year with the creation of Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ and Te Aka Whai Ora. This conference is an opportunity to collaborate on the health system of the future," she says.

"The arrival of Covid-19 really put data and digital health technologies in the spotlight: leading to a significant spike in the use of telehealth, as well as adoption of remote patient monitoring and Kiwis accessing and entering personal health information online via My Health Account."

Blake says greater use of data and digital technologies is one of the key pillars of the health reforms and will help to improve efficiency, outcomes and equity in the health system.

New Zealand’s interim Health Plan - Te Pae Tata - says Te Whatu Ora will grow the opportunities for people to use digital tools to access and use their health information, make appointments, receive phone and video consultations and use equipment to monitor their health at home.

"Digital health is the future of health in New Zealand. At some point we will stop talking about digital health, and it will just be health," says Blake.

"It is critical that the different professionals within the health IT sector are brought together to collaborate, network and solve problems: this will ultimately benefit all New Zealanders."

Keynote speakers include:

Rob Campbell, Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ, Board Chair

Stuart Bloomfield, Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ, interim Chief Data and Digital

Paula Tesoriero, Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People, Chief Executive