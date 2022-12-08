Finalists for the Respiratory Achievers Awards 2023 announced

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand is thrilled to announce the finalists for its Respiratory Achievers Awards to be held on 23 February 2023.
The awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding New Zealanders living with respiratory conditions. "These individuals are living proof that you can live a rewarding life and be an active member of your community, all while managing serious respiratory conditions," says Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding.
"Many of our finalists have to work harder than most to reach their goals. Living with a respiratory condition comes with daily challenges and these individuals have shown real courage and determination in dealing with those challenges," she says.
The awards also honour respiratory educators working in the community, supporting people with respiratory conditions. "We had some amazing nominations in this category, making it very difficult to choose the finalists. It shows how many dedicated professionals there are working in respiratory health," says Ms Harding.
The judges introduced a new award this year to honour the lifetime efforts of a special respiratory educator. "We have given our first Lifetime Services Award to Ann Wheat, a name that is synonymous with asthma education in Auckland. She has worked with the Asthma NZ Auckland team for 20 years and has often gone above and beyond in her care of patients and in advocating for asthma best practice," explains Ms Harding.
The winners will be named at an event to be held on 23 February 2023 in Wellington. The awards have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Foundation's platinum sponsor G.J. Gardner Homes.
The finalists are:
Asthma (5 - 12 years)
Charleigh Skelton-Morris, 10, Feilding
Liam Dulver, 11, Lower Hutt
Zarah Khan, 11, Auckland
Asthma (13 - 18 years)
Muhammed Umair Khan, 16, Mangere
Adult Asthma
Angela O’Brien, Auckland
Oringa Barach, Whangarei
Taumata O Te RÄ Lowe, Meremere
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Annette Reece, Kawerau
Diane Menso, Kawerau
Gary Syme, Christchurch
Other Respiratory Conditions
Chloe Crump, 10, Tauranga
Edward Lee, Wellington
Oliver Ayton, 11, Hamilton
Cody Forbes Award for Courage
Kayla White, 12, Nelson
Chloe Crump, 10, Tauranga
Oliver Ayton, 11, Hamilton
Respiratory Educator
Brigitte Eastwood, Tauranga
Cath Lamont, Auckland
Claire Richards, Tawa
Media Awareness
Emma Bernard, NZME, Whanganui Chronicle
Maryana Garcia, NZME, Rotorua Daily Post/Bay of Plenty Times
Ruth Nichol, The Listener
Lifetime Service Award
Ann Wheat, Asthma NZ, Auckland
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice