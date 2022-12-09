165 lives saved at Council Blood Drive

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 09:29

Last week, 55 Council staff and community members gifted their blood at the Council Blood Drive held at the Rose Room next to Lawson Field Theatre.

Donor Relations Co-Ordinator Scott Pearce said there were 66 people through the doors with 55 units collected.

"It was a great turnout for our first blood drive at the venue. The team really enjoyed the location and were excited to receive 22 brand-spanking new donors."

"Each donation can save up to 3 lives, so these 55 donations will make a difference to 165 lives."

The New Zealand Blood Service is a not-for-profit organisation responsible for the collection, processing, testing and distribution of all blood and blood products.

Blood donations are used for life-saving surgeries and cancer treatments, and it’s estimated New Zealand needs more than 4000 donations each week to keep pace with demand.

"When someone gifts their blood, they’re giving a priceless gift.

"We rely on voluntary donations from individuals across the country in order to provide a constant supply without needing to go overseas."

"Blood donors are vital, and to have Council provide the venue and encourage staff to donate was amazing.

"Thanks to all those who gifted life - we hope to see you again in 2023."