Experimental smoking law 'punitive and dangerous'

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 18:00

Gangs the winners as passage of Smokefree Bill will force 4,000 New Zealand dairies to close.

Brad Topp, Imperial Brands Market Manager for New Zealand and Pacific Islands, says the combined effects of mandated retail cutbacks and very low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes will push smokers to the illicit tobacco trade or more harmful substitutes and force thousands of dairies to close.

"This is a bill based on wishful thinking and modelling that’s been discredited by the international tobacco harm reduction community. The Government has chosen to condemn 380,000 adult smokers with unreasonable measures which are unjustified on public health grounds.

"It’s not just smokers being unfairly targeted. In the midst of a crime emergency and cost-of-living crisis, the Government is forcing 51 percent, about 4,000 local dairies, into closure by banning sales of legal tobacco.

"Perversely it’s the gangs who get an early Christmas present. They are ready and willing to serve the tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of smokers who will be forced to turn to the illicit market.

"The illicit tobacco trade is increasing year-on-year because tobacco is a high-profit, low-risk revenue source for criminal networks and gangs. An effective prohibition of conventional tobacco is going to fuel demand for the illegal trade."

Tobacco is one of the world’s most trafficked goods, with illicit tobacco products comprising 11.5% of all tobacco consumed in New Zealand.

"MPs were warned by global tobacco harm reduction experts, dairy owners and enforcement experts about the unwanted consequences of these measures," Topp said.

"These consequences are entirely foreseen and predictable. The Government has chosen to ignore empirical evidence and personal testimonies in favour of data from unreliable clinical trials and questionable modelling.

"For example, the evidential basis for mandating very low nicotine cigarettes is unsupported and should not be used to inform a nationwide rollout.

"The few clinical studies MPs relied on suffer from significant sample, design and statistical limitations affecting their validity. Trial participants were highly motivated to quit, were provided access to behavioural support and free and unlimited nicotine replacement therapies, as well as regular combustible cigarettes.

"This level of support is simply not possible for a population of 380,000 smokers. Many of the control trials had drop rates as high as 60% after participants left the trial and reverted to regular cigarettes. In the only long-term study, the investigators themselves concluded that reducing nicotine content of cigarettes will not be sufficient on its own to extinguish smoking behaviour.

"This information was made available to MPs yet they chose to ignore it in favour of modelling that has since been discredited by the tobacco harm community.

"The Government is operating under a false assumption that nicotine addicts can, and will easily quit smoking. Crossing fingers and forcing 380,000 adult smokers into ‘cold turkey’ nicotine withdrawal is not sound, evidence-based law-making. It is law-making contrary to the evidence.

"It’s a law that ignores the scientific understanding of addiction and lacks compassion for smokers.

"They will be left to fend for themselves with next-to-no support to quit or transition to less harmful alternatives such as vaping. Adult smokers could be misled into thinking that cigarettes with less nicotine are less harmful. The economic and social toll on smokers and business owners will be immense.