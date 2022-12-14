Maori directorate established at Pharmac - Pharmac Nz

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 10:29

Te PÄtaka Whaioranga - Pharmac has set up a dedicated Maori directorate, demonstrating the strong commitment Pharmac has to ensuring equitable health outcomes for Maori.

"We are committed to upholding te Tiriti o Waitangi across all areas of our work. The independent review into Pharmac highlighted we need a stronger Maori voice in our work and better ways to incorporate matauranga Maori," says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt. "To support us to achieve this, I am pleased to announce the development of a new directorate, with our Chief Advisor, Maori, Trevor Simpson (Tuhoe, Ngati Awa) stepping up into the role as our new Kaituruki Maori Director."

"Te Tiriti o Waitangi sets the enduring foundation for Te Pataka Whaioranga - Pharmac to achieve the best health outcomes for Maori," says Kaituruki Maori Director Trevor Simpson. "This means building partnerships that best serve whanau who need it and evolving our mahi to embody te ao Maori."

"The Maori directorate will support our focus on lifting our Maori capability and capacity across the organisation. It will also strengthen our understanding on how to effectively partner with Maori, as well as support all our Maori staff."

Striving for Tiriti excellence will underpin the Maori Directorate’s work. A key Directorate team role will be working towards building strong Tiriti systems and processes. It will also help to lift cross organisational capability to meet these system challenges.

"Our mahi is about collaborating with the health sector to develop strategies that enable better medicine access and tackle health inequities for whanau, hapu and iwi," says Trevor.

"Creating the Maori Directorate reflects the organisational response to the Pharmac Review while also acknowledging the many years of advocacy for a Maori Directorate, both from internal Maori staff and our Maori stakeholders. It signals a critical shift towards building an organisation that is fit for purpose in the new health system.

"It’s a steep learning curve and we are still climbing, but the appetite from Te Pataka Whaioranga to step back, reflect on what we do, and collaboratively consider how we can truly bring te Tiriti and equity considerations across all of our work is really heartening," says Trevor.