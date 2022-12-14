Government leads the way for a smokefree future - Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 11:08

The Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa (ATA) national network of agencies celebrated the passing of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill in Parliament last night.

"The passing of this lifesaving legislation represents a significant milestone in our government’s goal to make Aotearoa New Zealand smokefree by 2025, protecting everyone from a preventable disease and death caused by tobacco," ATA Chairperson Martin Witt says.

The legislation has a three-pronged approach to phasing out smoking. It will aim to substantially reduce the number of retail outlets able to sell tobacco products; end the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009; and replace current products with low nicotine products, making them much less addictive.

"We applaud the Hon. Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall for providing leadership in developing pioneering legislation that aims to address the serious harm caused by smoking tobacco products and tackle the significant inequities that smoking-related harm imposes on MÄori and Pasifika communities," Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service spokesperson Catherine Manning says.

"Currently more than 12 people per day die of smoking-related illnesses. This legislation will save lives and puts Aotearoa New Zealand in a great place to achieve the 2025 goal," Manning says.

"We celebrate this legislation, which represents decades of work by tobacco control advocates, community leaders and researchers, who have long rallied against the normalisation of this lethal product. However, we also recognise the work that lies ahead to ensure that regulations determining the number and distribution of specialist tobacco retailers will significantly reduce tobacco retail supply," Witt says.

Professor Janet Hoek, a co-director of the ASPIRE Centre at the University of Otago, notes:

"The new legislation recognises the burden tobacco imposes on retailers; this low margin product creates risks for retailers and harms the people to whom they sell tobacco. Work led by Bridget Rowse of Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau illustrates how retailers can successfully delist tobacco, thus benefitting themselves and their communities. This Government’s amendments to the current legislation will help to create safer environments for retailers, support the many people who still smoke and want to quit, and reduce smoking uptake among young people."