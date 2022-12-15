New data shows it is safe to have surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand

|
The Perioperative Mortality Review Committee has released two new tools today, examining the safety of surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand and giving health care professionals access to highly detailed information about surgical outcomes.
The perioperative mortality explorer is an interactive dashboard, which gives health professionals and researchers access to detailed data about surgical outcomes. It can be used to compare populations (for example, by district, age group and ethnicity) to understand the reasons people may die after surgery.
A specific equity section highlights differences in mortality rates for different groups.
Dr Dick Ongley, anaesthetist and chair of the Perioperative Mortality Review Committee, says it is exciting for clinicians to have access to this data.
‘We hope that by improving access to the information we publish, it will lead to better surgical outcomes for people across the country.’
Alongside the explorer, the Perioperative Mortality Review Committee has released in-depth information for the public about undergoing surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand. Presented as an infographic (and an accessible text version), it summarises information about surgeries completed in 2021, including the biggest risk factors, and covers surgery planned in advance (elective) and emergency surgery. Health care professionals can use the infographic to reassure patients about the safety of their upcoming surgery.
Dr Ongley says there are benefits and risks to every surgery, but our data confirms that having surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand is as safe as having surgery in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.
There are slightly higher rates of death for older people, males who undergo emergency surgery and for MÄori and Pacific peoples.
The reasons behind why MÄori and Pacific peoples experience inequities are varied and complex, but include things such as access to best-practice care, socioeconomic deprivation and underlying health conditions.
‘Our goal is to give clinicians access to more information about what is happening in their region, which they can use to make changes or set up quality improvement initiatives to improve surgical outcomes and reduce inequities.’
The infographic and dashboard will be updated annually and there are plans to add an automated surveillance function in 2023.
‘The increased surveillance will allow us to identify and act on emerging issues, to prevent unnecessary deaths from surgery and keep our patients safe,’ says Dr Ongley.
The Perioperative Mortality Review Committee reviews deaths related to surgery and anaesthesia that occur within 30 days of an operation. It makes recommendations about areas of care that can be more closely examined to make surgery safer for patients.
For more information please see the frequently asked questions on our website.
Hei tÄ ngÄ raraunga hou he whenua haumaru a Aotearoa mÅ te hÄparapara
Kua puta i te Komiti Arotake Matenga ngÄ taputapu hou e rua, e tirotiro ana i te haumaru o te hÄparapara i Aotearoa me te tuku ki ngÄ mÄtanga tauwhiro hauora i tÄtahi huarahi ki Ätahi mÅhiohio tino Ämiki mÅ ngÄ putanga hÄparapara.
Ko te TÅ«hura [1] he papatohu pÄhekoheko e whai huarahi ai ngÄ mÄtanga hauora me ngÄ kairangahau ki ngÄ raraunga mÅ ngÄ putanga hÄparapara. Ka meatia te papatohu hei whakataurite i ngÄ taupori (arÄ, mÄ te takiwÄ, te pakeke me te iwi) kia mÄrama ai nÄ te aha ngÄ tÄngata i mate ai whaimuri i te hÄparapara.
He wÄhanga mana taurite anÅ hei kite i ngÄ rerekÄtanga i ngÄ tatau matenga o tÄnÄ momo rÅpÅ« me tÄnÄ momo rÅpÅ«.
E mea mai ana a TÄkuta Dick Ongley, he rata whakarehu, te heamana o te KÅmiti Arotake Matenga, he tino hiamo te whai wÄhi a ngÄ mÄtanga ki tÄnei raraunga.
‘E tÅ«manako ana mÄtou mÄ te whakapai ake i te whai wÄhi nei ki te raraunga ka tÄngia e mÄtou ka pai ake ngÄ putanga hÄparapara mÄ ngÄ tÄngata katoa puta noa i te motu.’
I te taha o TÅ«hura kua tukua e te Komiti Arotake Mate he mÅhiohio hÅhonu mÄ te iwi mÅ te hÄparapara i Aotearoa. Ka whakaaturia nei hei pÄrongo whakairoiro (hei tuhituhi hoki) e whakarÄpopoto ana i ngÄ mÅhiohio mÅ ngÄ hÄparapara i oti te mahi i te tau 2021, tae atu ki ngÄ Ähuatanga tÅ«raru, ngÄ kÅrero hoki mÅ ngÄ hÄparapara kua whakarite wawetia me ngÄ hÄparapara ohotata. Ka taea e ngÄ mÄtanga hauora te pÄrongo whakairoiro te whakamahi kia whakaahurua ngÄ tÅ«roro mÅ te haumarutanga o Ä rÄtou hÄparapara e heke mai ana.
Ka mea mai a TÄkuta Ongley, he hua, he tÅ«raru ki tÄnÄ hÄparapara ki tÄnÄ hÄparapara, engari hei tÄ Ä mÄtou raraunga he rite tonu te haumaru o te hÄparapara i Aotearoa ki te hÄparapara ki ngÄ whenua pÄrÄ i a Ahitereiria, a PeretÄnia me Amerika.
He paku nui atu te tatau o ngÄ mate mÅ ngÄ kaumÄtua, mÅ ngÄ tÄne e mahi i te hÄparapara ohotata, mÅ te iwi MÄori me te iwi Pasifika.
Ko ngÄ take e wheako ana te iwi MÄori me te iwi Pasifika i te manarite-kore, he take rerekÄ, he take matahuhua, pÄrÄ i te Äheinga kia whiwhi i te tauwhiro hauora tino pai rawa atu, te pakukore ohapori me ngÄ momo mate.
‘Ko tÄ mÄtou whÄinga kia tino whai wÄhi ngÄ mÄtanga ki ngÄ mÅhiohio mÅ ngÄ momo kaupapa e whakahaeretia ana i Å rÄtou rohe, mÄ konei ka taea te whakamahi hei whakarerekÄ i ngÄ mahi, hei whakarite rÄnei i ngÄ kaupapa whakapai kounga hei whakapiki i ngÄ putanga hÄparapara me te whakaiti i ngÄ manarite-kore.’
Ka whakahoungia te pÄrongo whakairoiro me te papatohu i ia te tau, i ia te tau, Ä, he whakaaro hoki kia tÄpirihia he Äheinga mÄtai auroa i tÄrÄ tau 2023.
‘MÄ te pikinga o te mÄtaitanga ka tautohu me te urupare atu ki ngÄ take ka puea ake mai, ka mutu, ka aukati i ngÄ matenga kore noa iho mai i te hÄparapara kia noho haumaru hoki Ä mÄtou tÅ«roro,’ ko tÄ tÄkuta Ongley.
Ka arotakengia e te Komiti Arotake Matenga ngÄ matenga Ä-hÄparapara, Ä-rehunga hoki i puta mai nÅ roto i ngÄ rÄ 30 o tÄtahi hÄparapara. Ka meatia e te Komiti he whakatau mÅ ngÄ wÄhanga tauwhiro e taea ai te Äta tirotiro kia haumaru ake ai te hÄparapara mÄ ngÄ tÅ«roro.
MÅ Ätahi atu mÅhiohio tirohia ngÄ pÄtai ka auau te pÄtai i tÅ mÄtou pae ipurangi.
[1] TÅ«hura means to explore in this release refers to the perioperative mortality explorer.
