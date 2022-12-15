New data shows it is safe to have surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 09:41

The Perioperative Mortality Review Committee has released two new tools today, examining the safety of surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand and giving health care professionals access to highly detailed information about surgical outcomes.

The perioperative mortality explorer is an interactive dashboard, which gives health professionals and researchers access to detailed data about surgical outcomes. It can be used to compare populations (for example, by district, age group and ethnicity) to understand the reasons people may die after surgery.

A specific equity section highlights differences in mortality rates for different groups.

Dr Dick Ongley, anaesthetist and chair of the Perioperative Mortality Review Committee, says it is exciting for clinicians to have access to this data.

‘We hope that by improving access to the information we publish, it will lead to better surgical outcomes for people across the country.’

Alongside the explorer, the Perioperative Mortality Review Committee has released in-depth information for the public about undergoing surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand. Presented as an infographic (and an accessible text version), it summarises information about surgeries completed in 2021, including the biggest risk factors, and covers surgery planned in advance (elective) and emergency surgery. Health care professionals can use the infographic to reassure patients about the safety of their upcoming surgery.

Dr Ongley says there are benefits and risks to every surgery, but our data confirms that having surgery in Aotearoa New Zealand is as safe as having surgery in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

There are slightly higher rates of death for older people, males who undergo emergency surgery and for MÄori and Pacific peoples.

The reasons behind why MÄori and Pacific peoples experience inequities are varied and complex, but include things such as access to best-practice care, socioeconomic deprivation and underlying health conditions.

‘Our goal is to give clinicians access to more information about what is happening in their region, which they can use to make changes or set up quality improvement initiatives to improve surgical outcomes and reduce inequities.’

The infographic and dashboard will be updated annually and there are plans to add an automated surveillance function in 2023.

‘The increased surveillance will allow us to identify and act on emerging issues, to prevent unnecessary deaths from surgery and keep our patients safe,’ says Dr Ongley.

The Perioperative Mortality Review Committee reviews deaths related to surgery and anaesthesia that occur within 30 days of an operation. It makes recommendations about areas of care that can be more closely examined to make surgery safer for patients.

For more information please see the frequently asked questions on our website.

Hei tÄ ngÄ raraunga hou he whenua haumaru a Aotearoa mÅ te hÄparapara

Kua puta i te Komiti Arotake Matenga ngÄ taputapu hou e rua, e tirotiro ana i te haumaru o te hÄparapara i Aotearoa me te tuku ki ngÄ mÄtanga tauwhiro hauora i tÄtahi huarahi ki Ätahi mÅhiohio tino Ämiki mÅ ngÄ putanga hÄparapara.

Ko te TÅ«hura [1] he papatohu pÄhekoheko e whai huarahi ai ngÄ mÄtanga hauora me ngÄ kairangahau ki ngÄ raraunga mÅ ngÄ putanga hÄparapara. Ka meatia te papatohu hei whakataurite i ngÄ taupori (arÄ, mÄ te takiwÄ, te pakeke me te iwi) kia mÄrama ai nÄ te aha ngÄ tÄngata i mate ai whaimuri i te hÄparapara.

He wÄhanga mana taurite anÅ hei kite i ngÄ rerekÄtanga i ngÄ tatau matenga o tÄnÄ momo rÅpÅ« me tÄnÄ momo rÅpÅ«.

E mea mai ana a TÄkuta Dick Ongley, he rata whakarehu, te heamana o te KÅmiti Arotake Matenga, he tino hiamo te whai wÄhi a ngÄ mÄtanga ki tÄnei raraunga.

‘E tÅ«manako ana mÄtou mÄ te whakapai ake i te whai wÄhi nei ki te raraunga ka tÄngia e mÄtou ka pai ake ngÄ putanga hÄparapara mÄ ngÄ tÄngata katoa puta noa i te motu.’

I te taha o TÅ«hura kua tukua e te Komiti Arotake Mate he mÅhiohio hÅhonu mÄ te iwi mÅ te hÄparapara i Aotearoa. Ka whakaaturia nei hei pÄrongo whakairoiro (hei tuhituhi hoki) e whakarÄpopoto ana i ngÄ mÅhiohio mÅ ngÄ hÄparapara i oti te mahi i te tau 2021, tae atu ki ngÄ Ähuatanga tÅ«raru, ngÄ kÅrero hoki mÅ ngÄ hÄparapara kua whakarite wawetia me ngÄ hÄparapara ohotata. Ka taea e ngÄ mÄtanga hauora te pÄrongo whakairoiro te whakamahi kia whakaahurua ngÄ tÅ«roro mÅ te haumarutanga o Ä rÄtou hÄparapara e heke mai ana.

Ka mea mai a TÄkuta Ongley, he hua, he tÅ«raru ki tÄnÄ hÄparapara ki tÄnÄ hÄparapara, engari hei tÄ Ä mÄtou raraunga he rite tonu te haumaru o te hÄparapara i Aotearoa ki te hÄparapara ki ngÄ whenua pÄrÄ i a Ahitereiria, a PeretÄnia me Amerika.

He paku nui atu te tatau o ngÄ mate mÅ ngÄ kaumÄtua, mÅ ngÄ tÄne e mahi i te hÄparapara ohotata, mÅ te iwi MÄori me te iwi Pasifika.

Ko ngÄ take e wheako ana te iwi MÄori me te iwi Pasifika i te manarite-kore, he take rerekÄ, he take matahuhua, pÄrÄ i te Äheinga kia whiwhi i te tauwhiro hauora tino pai rawa atu, te pakukore ohapori me ngÄ momo mate.

‘Ko tÄ mÄtou whÄinga kia tino whai wÄhi ngÄ mÄtanga ki ngÄ mÅhiohio mÅ ngÄ momo kaupapa e whakahaeretia ana i Å rÄtou rohe, mÄ konei ka taea te whakamahi hei whakarerekÄ i ngÄ mahi, hei whakarite rÄnei i ngÄ kaupapa whakapai kounga hei whakapiki i ngÄ putanga hÄparapara me te whakaiti i ngÄ manarite-kore.’

Ka whakahoungia te pÄrongo whakairoiro me te papatohu i ia te tau, i ia te tau, Ä, he whakaaro hoki kia tÄpirihia he Äheinga mÄtai auroa i tÄrÄ tau 2023.

‘MÄ te pikinga o te mÄtaitanga ka tautohu me te urupare atu ki ngÄ take ka puea ake mai, ka mutu, ka aukati i ngÄ matenga kore noa iho mai i te hÄparapara kia noho haumaru hoki Ä mÄtou tÅ«roro,’ ko tÄ tÄkuta Ongley.

Ka arotakengia e te Komiti Arotake Matenga ngÄ matenga Ä-hÄparapara, Ä-rehunga hoki i puta mai nÅ roto i ngÄ rÄ 30 o tÄtahi hÄparapara. Ka meatia e te Komiti he whakatau mÅ ngÄ wÄhanga tauwhiro e taea ai te Äta tirotiro kia haumaru ake ai te hÄparapara mÄ ngÄ tÅ«roro.

MÅ Ätahi atu mÅhiohio tirohia ngÄ pÄtai ka auau te pÄtai i tÅ mÄtou pae ipurangi.

[1] TÅ«hura means to explore in this release refers to the perioperative mortality explorer.