Multiple new treatments proposed by Pharmac for lung cancer

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 05:00

Roche Products (New Zealand) General Manager Alex Muelhaupt today congratulated PHARMAC for proposing to fund new treatments for lung cancer.

PHARMAC has reached provisional agreement with Roche to fund its immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as a second line treatment for advanced lung cancer. It is expected to be used by approximately 320 patients each year.

Muelhaupt said the immunotherapies (novel new treatments that activate your own immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells) proposed by PHARMAC are currently used in most other developed countries.

"It’s wonderful news that New Zealanders could soon get access to the same modern treatments as lung cancer patients in other developed countries.

"I really want to acknowledge the work done by patient advocates in this space to create more awareness of the challenges associated with lung cancer.

"Roche is a leading provider of oncology medicines, so we’re very aware of the difference immunotherapy treatments can make to the future of people diagnosed with lung cancer."

Muelhaupt says some of the biggest benefits likely to arise from the proposed treatments in New Zealand are improving outcomes for MÄori and changing the social stigma of lung cancer.

"We think one of the socially beneficial changes brought by better treatment is a reduction in stigma of the disease, which alleviates some of the less visible burdens on patients."

New Zealand Lung Cancer Statistics

Lung cancer disproportionately affects MÄori (total age-standardised registrations of 68.4 cases per 100,000 in 2019 compared with non-MÄori (23.3 cases per 100,000 in 2019) [1]. Over the period 2007 to 2017, age-and sex-standardised lung-cancer mortality rates were over three times higher in MÄori than non-MÄori [2] The lung cancer 5-year survival rate for MÄori is 5.4% (Stevens et al, 2010), just over half of the overall rate in NZ (10.2%) [3]

Of the 2000 people each year who are diagnosed with lung cancer in New Zealand, about 1 in 5 have never smoked [4].