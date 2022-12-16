'A little prick could be the difference between life and death for Kiwi men'

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 12:55

As the House winds up for Christmas, the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ (PCFNZ) welcomes not just the fundraising aspect of the Hansard Auction by ACT Leader David Seymour with the support of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, but the opportunity it affords to remind Kiwi men that best gift their health can receive may just be a little prick.

The PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood test, to be specific.

Early detection saves lives - 1 in 8 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, around 4000 men are diagnosed with, and 700 die of, the disease every year.

Evidence suggests that the single most effective, and perhaps least expensive, way to improve prostate cancer outcomes in Aotearoa New Zealand is for men to make the time to speak to their GPs when they reach the age of 50 (or 40 if they have a family history) and ask about getting a PSA blood test.

"We’re absolutely astounded where the "Arrogant Prick" auction is headed and very grateful to David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern for their inventive joint effort to make a difference to this, Aotearoa New Zealand’s most commonly diagnosed cancer" says PCFNZ Chief Executive Peter Dickens.

"Not only will this help us provide a wide range of services such as free counselling, nationwide support groups, online support, crisis financial assistance, a nurse-led information service and more, that men and their families affected by the disease rely on from us every day, but it also gives us the chance to remind men of how best they can protect their health and be there for their loved ones for many holidays to come."

"Kiwi men deserve the chance to live their best lives and if we could ensure that every man with prostate cancer was diagnosed early with the help of a simple PSA blood test, studies suggest we could reduce the number of deaths by as much 40%. That’s 280 dads, brothers, sons and mates every year that will have another Christmas with their families and whÄnau," says Peter.