Buller Health's 24/7 acute care services to be reinstated from Monday, 19 December

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 13:50

Buller Health is all set to reinstate it’s 24/7 acute care services from Monday, 19 December 2022. Temporary changes to how health care services were delivered at Buller Health were introduced in mid-August.

"We are exceptionally lucky to have a highly-skilled and dedicated workforce in Buller, who have done a fantastic job to ensure we can reinstate our 24/7 acute care services. We are pleased that over the past few months, good teamwork means we now have a more sustainable workforce in place, and we can return to providing the full range of health care services from next week," says Holly Mason, Te Whatu Ora Director of Nursing for the West Coast.

"We would like to thank the Buller community for being supportive of the situation over the past few months. We appreciate that when making temporary changes to how our services are delivered because of limited staffing resources that this is not ideal. Fortunately, we have been able to continue delivering off-site after-hours services with the support of St John.

"Leading into the summer holidays, if you’re need a repeat prescription, get it sorted before you go on holiday. You can also continue helping us out by booking your routine health care appointments early," says Ms Mason.

Remember, if you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

- For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday - Friday; 8:45am - 5:00pm).

- If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

- If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

- For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

- If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whÄnau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.