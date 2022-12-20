West Coasters urged to ‘Have a safe-as summer’

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 11:16

West Coasters are being urged to ‘Have a safe-as summer’ by planning ahead before the summer holidays begin especially as COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise across the motu.

"If you are heading away, make sure you pack an extended supply of your regular medications. If you’re going to need a repeat prescription while away, get it sorted before your practice closes for the break and you leave town," says Dr Graham Roper, Te Whatu Ora Chief Medical Officer for the West Coast.

"Now is also a good time to make sure that you have plans in place in case you or someone in your whÄnau tests positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. Consider packing rapid antigen tests (RATs) - five tests per family member is all that’s needed."

Self-testing with a RAT is still a very effective way of finding out if you have COVID-19 and is easy to do. You can get free RATs from a range of locations, including collection sites, some marae and some pharmacies. You can search here for the closest place to get a test. RAT collection sites on the West Coast are open until 23 December.

Health guidance for the summer can be found here and maintaining good hygiene practices, such as those listed below, is key. And remember to stay up to date with your vaccinations.

Maintain physical distancing when out and about, especially in crowded places.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Wash and dry your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitiser.

Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Clean ‘high touch’ surfaces and objects regularly.

Wear a face mask and try and keep one with you at all times.

Current face mask mandates for visitors in healthcare settings also remain in place. You can collect face masks for free when collecting RATs. You can also order them with your RATs through this website: requestrats.covid19.health.nz.

"If you catch COVID-19 on holiday consider using antiviral medication, which is free for anyone who fits the eligibility criteria," says Dr Roper.

"Antiviral COVID-19 medications help your body fight the virus thereby preventing you from becoming very unwell. They reduce the amount of the virus in your body, so you don’t get as sick and you’re less likely to have to go to hospital."

Many pharmacies provide antivirals without a prescription, or your usual healthcare provider can write you a prescription for a pharmacy to fill. COVID-19 antiviral medicines are free for eligible people. Find out more at COVID19.health.nz

"This summer, wherever your holidays take you around Aotearoa New Zealand, remember that you can still get health advice whenever you need it," says Dr Roper.

If you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

- If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

- For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

- If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

- If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whÄnau who has a respiratory illness see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.

- If you are on holiday on the West Coast and need to see a doctor, contact details and locations for our general practices are available here.