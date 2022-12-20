Central Lakes mental health crisis support service launch delayed

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 12:20

The launch of the new Central Lakes mental health crisis support service has now been delayed until the new year.

Toni Gutschlag, Te Whatu Ora Executive Director of Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability for Southern says:

"Despite our best efforts to get the service operational before Christmas unfortunately, like everyone else, we’ve been hit with sickness and staffing issues which have set us back a few weeks.

"We’re committed to getting this support service right for clients, providers and referrers. Implementation is complex and requires development of processes and protocols which takes teamwork and time. We wish all involved a well-earned break over Christmas and, for those who have been sick, a speedy recovery.

"Strong relationships and a joined-up healthcare pathway for crisis intervention support will be key to the success of the service.

"To this end, there’s been a lot of work happening in the background. Te Whatu Ora crisis response team and our contracted provider Central Lakes Family Services will be working closely over the next few weeks on integrating their crisis intervention approaches."

A further update on the launch of the service will be provided in mid-January.

The second phase is enabling GPs to provide referrals.

Te Whatu Ora is checking in with some GPs before Christmas and plans to visit GP clinics across the region in February once the peak summer period is over. The purpose will be to provide an update on the service and finalise the next steps before rolling out the system to all GPs.

Once this system is operational, it will be announced publicly.