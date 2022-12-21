ProCare responds to high summer patient demand with virtual doctor solution

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 11:31

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has announced an initiative to support its general practices deal with the predicted high summer demand from patients - particularly for high needs patients.

This initiative has seen ProCare provide a significant level of funding to support a digital platform which means that patients can access virtual healthcare at the same price they would pay to see their normal doctor. It also means that general practice teams’ wellbeing is looked after.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: "For the last three years our practices have worked tirelessly to support their patients throughout the Covid pandemic. With cases back up to levels not seen since the middle of winter, it’s imperative that our doctors and nurses are able to take a well-deserved break and refresh themselves over the summer period - especially as we’re likely to have a busy start to 2023.

"We know what a difference this subsidised healthcare makes to both our high needs communities and our practice staff who have seen increasing pressure on practices over the last few months," continues Norwell.

"When we ran a similar offering some months ago, we found that MÄori patients were four times more likely to use a virtual consult than they were previously, and Pacific patients were 16 times more likely. This is significant from an equity perspective, and means that high-needs patients can access affordable care when they need care over the summer break," she points out.

"To access the care over the summer period, ProCare practice patients simply need to book via our UnifyHealth platform which then redirects them to receiving the subsidised appointments through CareHQ. Additionally, patients are ensured continuity of care, as case notes are provided back to their usual GP in case any follow-up is required when the doctor is back at their practice in the New Year," concludes Norwell.

ProCare practice patients will be able to access the offer from 16 December 2022 through to 12 February 2023 - meaning that general practices will have additional support right up until after Waitangi weekend. As is always the case with CareHQ, there are no clawback generated for practices when patients use the UnifyHealth platform to book their appointments.

All general practices should have made appropriate arrangements over the Christmas/New Year period to support their patients. If patients are unwell over this time, they can still contact their usual practice to find out what those arrangements are if they need care.