Free mental health courses in February - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 09:58

Hato Hone St John is running three mental health wellbeing courses in the Marlborough Sounds, for people impacted by the July 2021 and August 2022 weather events.

If your own mental health and wellbeing has been affected or you worry about someone else and don’t know how to help them, these courses offer a solution. They are designed to equip people with skills to build their own mental health fitness as well as offer techniques to support colleagues, friends and family who may be experiencing mental distress.

The courses are being held Waitaria Bay on 21 February from 9.30 am to 3.00 pm, Portage on 22 February from 8.30am to 4.30 pm and Linkwater on 23 February from 9.30 am to 3.00 pm.

The two shorter courses - at Waitaria Bay and Linkwater- are designed around the school day and are a condensed version of the full course.

Registrations are essential as each course requires a minimum of 12 people to go ahead. The courses are free of charge and include lunch and refreshments.

For further details and to express interest contact Charlotte Wood on email recovery@marlborough.govt.nz or phone 027 213 0341.