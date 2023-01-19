'Humbled to serve' - PACMAT mission in Niue complete

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 08:46

The Pasifika Medical Association's (PMA) two Medical Assistance teams (PACMAT) have now completed their deployment in Niue, having offered support to Niue Foou Hospital from December 18, 2022 to January 12, 2023.

Through this period, the team provided support with the following:

305 consults at Niue Foou Hospital 188 individuals supported at Niue Foou Hospital 3 outreach consultations 49 Covid Support consults 5 individuals supported with being escorted to New Zealand 2 individuals supported with Medi-Evac 203 individuals supported with Covid-19 testing.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says the PACMAT team deployment alleviated the pressure on staff at Niue Foou Hospital during the island's community outbreak of Covid-19.

"The most important part of the work was providing support to Niue health in terms of working in the hospital and providing support for the nursing staff who have been under pressure with the community transmission of Covid-19.

It was a delight to be able to send a largely Niuean team and start work immediately; our nurses worked both day and night shifts in the hospital and our doctors worked in the clinics to provide clinical services."

Mrs Sorensen is thankful for the partnership with the Government of Niue and says PMA is always willing to serve when there is a call to action.

"The Government of Niue was very supportive of the mission and had specifically requested for a team to provide support. We have been involved in work with Niue for a number of years and have a trusted relationship with each other.

The Government of Niue have expressed their thanks to us and as always, we are humbled to serve."