Enjoy your kai moana and barbeques this summer, but in moderation - ProCare

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 10:15

Kiwi summers consist of spending time with family and friends and enjoying a barbeque with a drink or two. While this is a staple for many, leading healthcare provider, ProCare, is encouraging people to be mindful of their meat and seafood consumption this summer, as it can lead to an increased risk of gout.

Gout is a form of arthritis where uric acid crystallises and deposits in the joints. This causes severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and/or tenderness. Although gout often affects the joint of the big toe, it can occur in nearly any joint including the ankles, knees, elbows, wrists or fingers.

Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: "We all know that meat should be eaten in limited quantities but tend to forget this when we’re at the beach and barbequing every day. This is especially true, for those who get gout, when it comes to seafood consumption, particularly cold-water fish and shellfish, as they tend to be higher in purines.

"Purines are a type of protein that break down into uric acid, which can lead to an individual’s gout flaring up. When you then add alcohol into the mix, which dehydrates and impacts kidney function, further increasing uric acid, it’s no surprise we see more patients reaching out in pain," he points out.

According to Pharmac’s report-, MÄori are 6.9 times more likely to be hospitalised with gout compared to non-MÄori and non-Pacific people. There are genetic predispositions and some medicines that contribute to higher prevalence of gout in MÄori. Gout is also three times more prevalent in men than women.

The report also highlighted that hospitalisations because of gout can be improved with preventative measures.

"While there are biological factors that increase the risk for MÄori, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk. Cut down on the amount of red meat, shellfish and sugary drinks you consume. Essentially eating a well-balanced diet is the key, which can be hard to maintain over the summer months," says Moffitt.

"Lastly, in addition to genetics, one of the biggest risk factors is being overweight. Maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy weight reduces your risk of a painful gout flare-up," concludes Moffitt.

Some people suffer repeated gout flare ups. These people often lack the chemicals needed to break down the uric acid, despite leading a healthy lifestyle and normal weight, they may need to take medication for the rest of their lives to lower acid levels and prevent further gout attacks. If you experience this, please consult your family doctor.