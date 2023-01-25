Back to work, back to school, back to Good Health

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 12:01

After a much-needed summer break (even if it didn’t feel very much like summer), the majority of Kiwis will be putting away their beach towels (or umbrellas) as they prepare to get back into their day-to-day routines. While the break may have been the welcome relief many needed to get their head back into their 2023 to-do list, it’s natural for some Kiwis to need additional support to start their year with a spring in their step.

"2023 is officially here, and unfortunately so are the ‘next year problems’ we’d all gifted ourselves as we wrapped up business for the summer break," reflects one of Good Health’s in-Naturopaths Lucy Briant. "It’s no secret that Kiwis have found themselves dealing with more stress in recent years, with one in nine adults (11.25%) reporting high or very high levels of psychological distress in 2022 compared to 7.5% pre-Covid, so if you’re concerned about returning to routine it’s highly likely you’re not alone." [2: Ministry of Health. 2022. Annual Data Explorer 2021/22: New Zealand Health Survey ]

Good Health has been supporting New Zealand’s health naturally for over 25 years with their range of quality vitamins and supplements, available at leading health stores and pharmacies nationwide. As we truly get into the new year, Good Health’s team of naturopaths have provided their recommendations to prove additional support to help you and your family do more of what you love this year. "The new year is not only a time for reflection, it’s also a great time to decide what you would like to prioritise in the coming year. An investment in you and your family’s health is the gift that will keep on giving for years to come," shares Lucy.

"To focus on your health from the inside out, it’s important to go back to basics. Often when we have had a stressful and busy year we can fall into some not-so-great habits on our holiday, like staying up a bit too late, drinking alcohol more regularly and not eating regular meals with our 5+-a-day fruits and vegetables. Ensuring that you and your family gets back to your regular sleep and meal routines in the days before returning to work or school is also paramount."

