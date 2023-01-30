New Independent Chair and a Te Ao Māori Director - Medicines New Zealand

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 17:08

Medicines New Zealand welcomes two new Board members in 2023. The first of these is the appointment of Dr Peter Jansen (Ngati Hinerangi, Ngati Raukawa) as Independent Chair of the Board. Dr Jansen has extensive experience in leadership and governance across the New Zealand healthcare system and has also worked in senior pharmaceutical leadership roles both in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.

Dr Jansen intends to build on outgoing Chairman Dr Lee Mathias's focus and efforts to work collaboratively with public and private entities to ensure all New Zealanders realise the benefits of modern medicines. He supports value-based approaches to improving wellness and health outcomes, focusing on achieving health equity for Māori.

Vanessa Eparaima (Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Waikato, Te Arawa) has joined the Medicines New Zealand Board as Te Ao Māori Director. She is committed to enabling consistent improvement across the spectrum of holistic well-being for all people of Aotearoa New Zealand and in particular Māori. Vanessa has experience in governance and leadership across various sectors, including health, social services, environment, education, tourism, and Māori and Iwi economic development.

Medicines New Zealand Vice-Chair, Alexander Muelhaupt says "The Board is very excited to welcome both Peter and Vanessa to their respective roles, they bring a deep passion for the impact innovative medicines can make for patients, and both are well connected in the NZ health sector to advance our collaboration and partnerships further."

"Medicines New Zealand Board members thank Dr Mathias for her excellent work over the last five years, which has led to many positive collaborative outcomes with the industry in Aotearoa New Zealand, as evidenced by the procurement and delivery of the novel COVID-19 vaccines and medicines during the pandemic. We all wish her well in the future."