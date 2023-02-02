Hawke’s Bay clinical pharmacist facilitators set to go on strike - APEX

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 12:02

Clinical Pharmacist Facilitators working in Primary Care and employed by Te Whatu Ora in the Hawke’s Bay District are set to begin strike action on Friday 10 February. The partial action will see members not conducting home visits, doing any work related to COVID, or communicating with community pharmacies about patients for a period of two weeks.

"The offer members have received simply isn’t good enough doesn’t recognise them as a distinct profession separate from hospital-based pharmacists." says Senior Advocate Denise Tairua. "The work these people do in primary care is crucial in keeping people healthy and out of hospital. This latest offer would see them paid rates that won’t retain the current workforce, let alone attract new people into the role," adds Tairua.

This is the first time the group, who have been in bargaining since April 2022, have been on strike. "For them, this is about ensuring the future of the workforce, a workforce that needs to grow as Te Whatu Ora places more of a focus on primary care," continues Tairua. "They don’t want to be taking action, but feel the employer’s lackluster offer that doesn’t recognise their qualifications and experience has to improve."

No new offer has yet been made to the group by Te Whatu Ora following the strike notice, and it is expected the parties will attend mediation prior to the 10th.