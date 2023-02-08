Pharmaco expands its dental portfolio with the acquisition of Oraltec

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 10:47

New Zealand-owned healthcare company Pharmaco (N.Z.) Ltd today announces its continued growth in the New Zealand dental sector with the acquisition of New Zealand dental products distribution business, Oraltec.

The acquisition creates a 100% Kiwi-owned dental supplies organisation - arguably the largest New Zealand-owned dental supply company - focused on continuing to provide exceptional service to the New Zealand dental sector. It also adds further strength and range to Pharmaco’s existing Pharmaceutical, Diabetes, Medical and Emergency, and Medical Technology divisions.

The acquisition is part of Pharmaco’s ongoing growth strategy seeking businesses with aligned values that will add to Pharmaco’s products, service, and market expertise. It follows Pharmaco’s entry to the dental market in March 2020 with the acquisition of Crown Dental.

By acquiring Oraltec, Pharmaco will extend its range of products and gain economies of scale in the sector. Oraltec has a strong technical focus, making it a highly complementary business to Pharmaco. Oraltec was established in 1993 and has built a strong reputation, supplying the dental profession in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands with a great range of products and excellent service. On 1 April 2015, the company was acquired by Christine Bell and Dr John Hale. They managed the growth of the fledgling dental supply company to what is now regarded as a leader in innovation, quality, and reliability within the industry.

All Oraltec’s staff will be offered employment by Pharmaco, and Oraltec’s Mairangi Bay office and warehouse premises are being retained. Christine Bell will stay on in a full-time role, and Dr John Hale will act as a consultant to the business. Pharmaco has met with principal suppliers to discuss further opportunities and they are all committed to supporting Pharmaco going forward.

Chandra Selvadurai, Managing Director of Pharmaco (NZ) Limited, says this news is the latest chapter in Pharmaco’s exciting story. "This is a New Zealand growth story. John, Christine, and their team have developed an excellent business and we are all excited to make it even better by offering an extended range. It’s all about people, products, and service: a wider range of products for New Zealand and Australia, and even better service, all in one place. "The acquisition adds real bite to our dental service offering. A couple of years in the making thanks to the pandemic, it is all about adding, not replacing, products, service, and expertise, creating a stronger market offering for dentists and people across Australasia.

"Oraltec has a great reputation in the market; it is very well run with great products, expertise, and service. We will be investing in the combined business to add value. The acquisition creates an exciting new chapter in the Pharmaco story."