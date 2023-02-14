Epilepsy NZ calls on Govt to implement 'Global Action Plan on Epilepsy'

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 06:00

Epilepsy New Zealand is urging the new Health Minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, to put into force New Zealand’s obligations under the Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other neurological conditions (IGAP).

The need for urgent action is clear for the estimated 50,000 people living with epilepsy in NZ, as we mark International Epilepsy Day (Feb 13th 2023)

The Global Action Plan aims to improve access to care and treatment for people with epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

In 2022, the World Health Organization endorsed the Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders and its specific objectives to strengthen the public health approach to epilepsy. New Zealand endorsed the action plan at the World Health Assembly in Geneva in May last year.

"We would love to see a Government task force set up to implement IGAP, which we see as a powerful tool to support, guide and promote our mahi," said Epilepsy New Zealand CEO, Ross Smith.

"IGAP speaks directly to the mission, needs, and aspirations of the New Zealand epilepsy community," said Glenn Livingstone, President, Epilepsy NZ. "New Zealand is one of the signatories on the plan and we at Epilepsy New Zealand are committed to working with the government to implement this."