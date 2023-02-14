Pharmacy Clinic offers free medicine assessment for LGBTQIA+ - University of Otago

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 09:44

The University of Otago’s School of Pharmacy Clinic will be hosting a free pop-up clinic this week for LGBTQIA+ people to receive advice on any medicines they are taking or considering.

The Thursday, 16 February event, organised in partnership with Dunedin Pride, aims to create a safe and welcoming space for members of the Rainbow community to engage with clinical pharmacists in hour-long individual consultations.

The clinic lead, Emma Smith, is looking forward to meeting members of the community and discovering how the team may be able to meet their individual health needs.

"Pharmacists have a role to play in removing barriers to healthcare and as such we would like to provide a sensitive and responsive service. We hope this pilot will help us better understand the needs of the community and how we can best serve them going forward," Mrs Smith says.

"The clinic is delighted to be working alongside Dunedin Pride to make this event a reality. We hope to work with people in a way that aligns with their world views, empowering them to make the best possible decisions for their healthcare.

"Rainbow community members who might benefit from the clinic include those who take multiple medications, are considering new medications like anti-depressants, hormone therapy, and/or are unsure about what has been prescribed to them."

Dean of the School of Pharmacy Professor Carlo Marra shares Mrs Smith’s sentiment, saying their "hope is that this pop-up clinic meets the medication needs of local takataÌpui and LGBTQIA+ people in a helpful way".

"At its core, pharmacy is about helping patients get the best they can from their medicines and improving their health and quality of life," Professor Marra says.

The event has been fully booked, but people can join a waitlist by calling 03 479 8141. Further details are on the Dunedin Pride website.