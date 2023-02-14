New clinical research organisation founded to support the NZ Biotech industry

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 17:22

BioValeo, a new clinical research organisation and consultancy, has been founded to ensure the New Zealand Biotech industry is well supported to engage in more successful clinical trials, particularly in the area of personalised medicines.

Clinical trials are an essential part of developing new treatments and medicines, but without the right expertise and knowledge to support the trial process, it is almost impossible to get a product to market.

"Many people don’t understand what is required to make it through a clinical trial," says Julie Jones, CEO and Founder of BioValeo. "It’s a bit like an iceberg, where you see the tip of it and think that it is not that difficult. But underneath there is a tremendous amount of complexity and compliance, if you get it wrong, the cost could be significant enough that there isn’t an opportunity to rerun it. And of course, any delays mean patients miss out too."

New Zealand has a growing biotech industry, but many of these groups are small and don’t have the inhouse capabilities to take research to the clinical trial stage. This is where BioValeo comes in, providing the facilities and knowledge-base to be efficient, adaptive and ensure all phases of the trials are completed to the required standard.

"A lot of people who get to the preclinical stage with a potentially new medical product aren’t sure what to do next. We can provide first-class, personalised, Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and consultation services for clinical trials," explains Jones.

BioValeo is focused on personalised medicines, particularly CAR-T cell therapies, and immunology treatments. CAR T-cell is a revolutionary approach to fighting cancer, and it stands for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy. A one-off treatment, it reprograms a patient’s immune cells (T-cells) in the lab to identify and attack cancer cells. Those modified T-cells are then put back into the patient, where they can attack and destroy cancer cells in the body.

It’s not just our local scientists who win, but it also opens up an opportunity for more New Zealand patients to be involved in clinical trials - which could potentially offer life-changing treatment that they would otherwise have to go overseas for.

"If these studies aren’t kept in New Zealand, patients wouldn’t have access to them and there really are some amazing results coming out of some recent CAR T-cell trials across the board. For example, there have been patients with late stage cancers who have reached full remission," says Jones.

-----

Images and interviews

Some supplied images can be found at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1q0wjttHpYjeY7l9AZq5_rClDq6KZkW-s?usp=sharing. For comments, interviews or further images please contact BioValeo Founder, Julie Jones, at julie.jones@biovaleo.com or on 64 22 355 3088.