Be sure to check-in with older members of your community - Third Age Health

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 09:19

Third Age Health is reminding communities about the importance of checking in with older whÄnau following the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle on the North Island.

Tony Wai, Third Age Health CEO says, "After major disasters like we’ve just had with Cyclone Gabrielle older people are often reluctant to ask for help as they ‘don’t want to bother anyone’ and this can lead to them not getting the support they need for their health and wellbeing.

"We’re encouraging family members, neighbours, and community leaders to pick up the phone and ‘check-in’ on older members of the community to ensure they’re doing ok."

Older whÄnau are also encouraged to continue to seek care from their regularly healthcare providers, such as general practice, and to take advantage of telephone or online appointments if travel is difficult.

It is also important to contact family, friends or relatives living in aged care facilities as they may be worried if they are seeing news reports of areas devastated by the cyclone and become anxious wondering if their loved ones are alright.

"Caring for the health of older members of our community following significant weather events is so important, as they may be isolated and vulnerable."