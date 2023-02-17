Water level now critical, urgent water savings required - GDC

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 08:03

As services start coming back online, and food, water and fuel start arriving in TairÄwhiti, there are still major issues in the ravaged region.

The water situation is still critical and with residents failing to reduce their usage, the reality of the taps running dry looms large. The pipe that supplies the city’s water treatment plant was badly damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle and efforts continue to mend and restore the supply.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green says it is vital that residents conserve water as the city’s reserve supply is critically low.

"Despite warnings to save water we’re still using more than we can make available. Unless we reduce our use scheduled shut-off periods will have to be implemented.

"That sounds tough but the alternative is worse," said Mr Green.

"On a more positive note, the first convoy of food supplies rolled in from ÅpÅtiki via SH2, meaning supermarkets will be re-stocking shelves tomorrow. SH2 closure is being assessed at 4pm today so please check Waka Kotahi for the latest state highway information.

"There has also been some progress on the communication cable. Chorus contractors working on the severed fibre optic cable have identified four breaks in the communication link to the north of Gisborne and three to the south. Repairs can now start to reinstate the wifi, eftpos and cell connections to the region."

The HMNZS Manawanui will arrive into its home port of Gisborne this morning as part of the recovery mission. The 84.7m vessel is a multi-role offshore support vessel and has brought food, bottled water and other supplies to the cyclone-hit region.