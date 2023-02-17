Cyclone Gabrielle media update - Te Whatu Ora

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 10:34

The following services are cancelled for Friday 17 February 2023:

Elective surgeries Endoscopy services Outpatient (Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay) appointments cancelled

Affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible.

Acute Theatre continues as well as urgent Radiology procedures.

Maternity information

HÄpu mÄma may be having difficulty contacting their lead maternity carers (LMC).

For Hastings - If you have serious concerns about your pregnancy or labour and cannot reach your LMC, call 0800 767 127 to connect with a midwife in Ata Rangi Hastings Hospital 24/7.

For Napier - If you have serious pregnancy or birth concerns, you can present at Napier Health Centre where we currently have a midwife assessment room open 24/7 or you can call to speak to one of our midwives 24/7 on 0800 767 127.

Urgent clinics open City Medical at Napier Health Centre is open (24-hours)

Urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre (until 7pm tonight)

General practices

Power outages have caused communication barriers, but below are the general practices we’ve been able to reach and confirm are open. (Note: some general practices are operating in constrained environments, and are offering variable hours and services.)

Napier: Maraenui Medical Centre (10-12pm)

Taradale Medical Centre (9am-midday)

Greendale Medical Centre Carlyle Medical Centre (limited hours)

The Doctors Napier 8am-9pm

Greenmeadows Urgent Medical Care

Hastings:

Medical and Injury in Hastings

The Doctors Hastings

Totara Hastings

Hastings Health Centre

Totara Flaxmere The Doctors Gascoigne

Hauora Heretaunga

Rural:

Tukituki Medical Centre

The Doctors Waipawa

Patients who need further care will be transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Pharmacies

Most pharmacies in Hastings are open including:

Hastings Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem Russell Street Pharmacy at The Doctors Hastings

Bay Plaza Pharmacy Hastings

Gilmours Havelock North Pharmacy in Havelock North

Flaxmere Pharmacy

Denton’s Pharmacy in Havelock North

Taiwhenau Pharmacy within Hauora Heretaunga Care Pharmacy at Totara Health Countdown Pharmacy open Whittakers Havelock North

Parkvale Pharmacy Life Pharmacy Hastings

Unichem Stortford Lodge Chemist Warehouse now open till 7pm

Pharmacies in Napier open include: Napier Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem on Munroe Street at The Doctors Napier

Greenmeadows Pharmacy at The Doctors Greenmeadows

Glenn’s Pharmacy

Gees Pharmacy Unichem Greenmeadows Mahora Countdown Hastings

In Central Hawke’s Bay, Unichem Waipukurau and Waipawa Pharmacy are open.

Children’s dental pain clinic open in Hastings for 0 to 8-year-olds

Children aged zero to eight who are experiencing dental pain can access free appointments at the below clinics:

Hastings Central Dental Clinic, 409b Hastings St, Ph (06) 873 4860

Napier Health Centre Ph (06) 8354999

Te Whatu Ora acknowledges whÄnau will be concerned about the whereabouts of loved ones who may have been impacted by flooding, but asks people do not come into the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Department unless seeking urgent medical care.

Public health and hygiene

Te Whatu Ora is reminding residents to take care with their health and hygiene following flooding.

Keep out of flood waters as the water may be contaminated with sewage, farm run-off or other hazardous material. One of the main risks from flood water is gastroenteritis. Most people who develop gastroenteritis can manage their symptoms at home but it can be more serious for the very young, very old or those with underlying medical conditions. If you feel unwell after coming into contact with floodwater call your doctor or call Healthline for free on 0800 611 116.

If you have no power, use another heat source such as a BBQ to bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute. (Note: keep the BBQ outside at all times. Do not bring it inside the house or garage because charcoal or gas BBQs produce large amounts of carbon monoxide which can be fatal).

If you cannot boil your drinking water, then add purifying tablets or plain, unscented household bleach. Add half a teaspoon of bleach per 10 litres of water, mix and leave for at least 30 minutes or follow instructions on purifying tablets. Store treated water in a covered container.

Staffing

An urgent care centre has been stood up at Napier Health Centre.

Staff who are based in Napier and have the availability to assist are asked to phone 06 873 2158 or present to Napier Health Centre to be added to a roster.

Napier-based pharmacists are also asked to report to Napier Health Centre if they can assist.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital is mindful of the difficulties some staff face turning up for work and is proactively developing rosters over the coming days.

Hastings-based nurses can also ring 06 873 2158 present to the hospital Operations Centre on the second floor of the Tower Block, or email emergency.response@hbdhb.govt.nz to express their availability. Details regarding any assistance required in Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay will be forthcoming.

Plans are being put in place to ensure accommodation and food will be provided, close to the hospital, for staff who are unable to return home safely.