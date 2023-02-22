Construction begins on Manukau Health Park redevelopment - CM Health

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 12:03

Construction work at Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand’s $316m Manukau Health Park redevelopment started this week.

The new facilities will include a new ambulatory renal centre, four new operating theatres, an advanced radiology hub, a women’s and ophthalmology building and an integrated breast-care service. The site will also be future-proofed for further expansion.

"This is an exciting milestone in the life of this project and it signifies a major step towards catering for future growth and offering our communities improved and more equitable access to healthcare," said Dana Ralph-Smith, Director of Ambulatory and Community Care, Counties Manukau.

More than 926,000 outpatient care appointments took place in Counties Manukau over the past two years, with nearly 65 per cent of these taking place at Manukau Health Park. This number is forecast to grow by more than 20 per cent over the next 10 years.

"It is crucial that South Aucklanders can access the care they need from health services to support better health and wellbeing," said Dana.

"This redevelopment project will ensure that this access is maintained into the future, by improving the capacity, accessibility and quality of community care."

The new facility will enable almost 150,000 additional outpatient appointments to be scheduled each year, and more than 3,600 additional surgeries per year will be carried out on site from 2026. The completed development will also require hundreds of new full-time employees across a variety of health services.

"The ability to increase staff and patient capacity at Manukau Health Park will enable our teams to deliver an improved patient experience while relieving pressure on Middlemore Hospital," says Dr Andrew Connolly, Chief Medical Officer.

"The enhanced super clinic will also provide a better staff experience through improved facilities and technology, encouraging talent from within the Counties Manukau community and beyond."

Equality, health equity and sustainability have been at the forefront of the planning for this project. This has included working closely with Mana Whenua i Tamaki Makaurau and Mana Whenua hapuu to ensure the local environment is protected and the physical appearance of the new building is designed in a way that represents the rich and deep history of the land.

"Te Whare hou ki te hanga, he rereke mo te katoa; The redesign is to make a difference for all," says Mana Whenua i Tamaki Makaurau.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

More information about this project and the broader GROW Manukau initiatives can be found here.