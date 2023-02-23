ProCare and #SmearYourMea sign partnership to raise awareness

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 12:31

Healthcare provider ProCare and cervical cancer charitable trust #SmearYourMea Trust have today announced a partnership to raise awareness of the importance of regular smear tests for wÄhine, their whÄnau, hapori (communities) and the wider kapa haka community.

Specifically, the partnership seeks to raise awareness, promote advocacy and support through the detection, treatment, and prevention of cervical cancer for kaihaka (performers), whÄnau and hapori.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: "While rates of screening have improved, wÄhine MÄori continue to have higher rates of cervical cancer than non-MÄori women and are 2.5 times more likely to die from cervical cancer than non-MÄori women.

"This inequity is unacceptable, which is why we’ve partnered with #SmearYourMea to ensure we do everything we can to protect wÄhine MÄori and ensure that we provide different ways to promote key information and improve access to smears for wÄhine in their community," she continues.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Hauora MÄori, Mana Taurite (General Manager - MÄori Health and Equity) at ProCare, adds "A third our wÄhine MÄori are less likely to attend a cervical cancer screening than non-MÄori. So, this is an opportunity to adapt the health-care system to meet the cultural needs of our population across TÄmaki Makaurau and encouraging wÄhine to access what is available.

"As well as supporting wÄhine with smears throughout the ProCare General Practice network, this partnership will also see us working with #SmearYourMea to support wÄhine and their whÄnau at Te Matatini 2023 with cervical screening, and HPV self-testing," continues Blair.

Eruera Keepa, Chairman of #SmearYourMea and proud younger brother of the founder of Smear Your Mea, Talei Morrison, says: "Cervical cancer is one of the easiest cancers to prevent - as long as it’s detected early - which is why regular smear tests are so important.

"My sister had an unfortunate smear experience some years before she started to feel some pain, and by then, it was too late," he continues.

"Our ultimate goal is to get 100% of kaihaka wÄhine screened before every kapa haka regional and national competition, and working with an organisation such as ProCare will help us achieve this goal," continues Eruera.

"This kaupapa is even more important now that we’re in a post-covid environment, as around 40,000 wÄhine MÄori didn’t receive their smear during lockdown due to issues around accessing healthcare. We’re determined to ensure history doesn’t repeat going forward and get as many wÄhine as possible getting their smear test going forward," he points out.

"We hope this partnership with ProCare honours Talei’s legacy," concludes Eruera.

ProCare is at Te Matatini alongside Smear Your Mea, Turuki Health Care, National Hauora Coalition, Well Women and Family Trust and Te Whatu Ora, encouraging wÄhine to smear their meas.