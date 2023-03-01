Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 08:05

Manage My Health and Medtech Global cement stronger partnership with ALEX integration New Zealand health technology leaders Medtech Global and Manage My Health have strengthened their partnership through an Application Layer EXchange (ALEX) platform.

This heralds more opportunities to deliver superior user experience for the doctors and patients using the Manage My Health portal.

The Medtech Practice Management System (PMS) has launched ALEX, which uses Microsoft’s Azure FHIR software, to offer better interoperability that further improves patient outcomes.

Geoff Sayer, managing director at Medtech Global says ALEX is a ground-breaking innovation that re-writes the book on interoperability in New Zealand, and soon, the rest of the world. "We are excited by the launch of ALEX integration by Manage My Health on New Zealand’s largest patient portal," Mr Sayer says. "Manage My Health further cements its strong partnership with Medtech by developing integration with ALEX in addition to its existing seamless integration with the Medtech PMS, both for Medtech32 and Medtech Evolution."

Trusted by more than1.5 million Kiwis and used by most health centres in New Zealand, Manage My Health is a secure patient health portal that empowers people to take charge of their health and extends the capabilities of health practices to let them focus on what’s more important - patient care.

Vino Ramayah, executive chairman at Manage My Health, says on top of the functionalities currently offered by Manage My Health, which enable practices to achieve better efficiencies and patient engagement, the partnership will enable additional benefits.

"Our practice providers can expect from ALEX tools such as real-time appointment booking, patient self-check-in, secure access to relevant information, and other innovations in the PMS," Mr Ramayah says. With stronger collaboration, Manage My Health and Medtech Global are reimagining and simplifying the delivery and access to healthcare so that more Kiwis can be on the path to living a healthier life and, for General Practices, a more effective, efficient, and productive medical practice, delivering better health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

For more information visit www.managemyhealth.co.nz