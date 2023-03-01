Brain Injury Awareness Month - time to revisit travel assistance rates

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 09:10

Brain Injury Awareness Month is about shedding light on an often-invisible injury and supporting people’s recovery. Every 15 minutes a New Zealander sustains a traumatic brain injury, including concussion. Many New Zealanders know somebody who has been affected. After an injury to the brain, people may experience emotional, behavioural and thinking problems. These challenges can interfere with people’s daily lives in the short and sometimes longer-term. Accessing support can be crucial to promoting recovery after injury. Adults, children, and their families may need to travel significant distances to attend and access rehabilitation, social support, and medical assessments. Families can apply to ACC or ManatÅ« Hauora (Ministry of Health) for partial financial support towards travel and accommodation costs. However, reimbursement rates have not been updated since 2009. Brain Injury New Zealand, a national body providing a collective voice for those affected by brain injury, states that people are missing out on accessing services due to financial costs. The personal costs of travel and accommodation create significant barriers to service access, particularly for low-income families and those living in rural areas.

"The current system is flawed. ACC often won’t pay for a support person to travel, and when ACC required me to see a neurologist in Christchurch, even though there was a perfectly good neurologist in Nelson, they only paid a small amount towards the cost of my accommodation" says one of our clients who has experienced the difficulties of the travel reimbursement system first-hand.

Despite significant increases in the cost of fuel, travel to access injury-related services is a mere 0.29 cents per kilometre. Further, despite the current cost of living crisis, standard reimbursement rates for accommodation are also inadequate at just $57.55 per night. This reimbursement is not enough to cover even a single night's stay. In 2019, average daily rates for a hotel room in New Zealand ranged from $249 (Queenstown) to $141 (Rotorua) (https://www.statista.com). Four years later it is reasonable to expect that accommodation rates have increased. The time to appropriately increase travel and accommodation rates is well-overdue. Brain Injury NZ are advocating for an increase in travel and accommodation rates to enable people to access support after brain injury.