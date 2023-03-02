Will you buy the bivalent lemon? - NZDSOS

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 09:45

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (NZDSOS) responds to Helen Petousis Harris' interview wih Corin Dann to discuss the latest mRNA technology injection that purportedly prevents you from getting Omicron.

They are wheeling out the old guns to advertise the new Bivalent booster against Omicron. Dr Petousis-Harris went on record with Guyon Espiner late last year saying that the data did not support having a further booster herself, and she wouldn’t be rushing out to get one.

We quote:

Guyon: "Just to drive that home, you’re triple vaxxed right, and you’ve had Omicron. You’re not going to get a fourth, cos that’s the same position I’m in?

Helen P-H: "Right, so I’m not looking for a fourth. I don’t see any evidence to suggest it’s going to benefit me really."

Perhaps scolded by her paymasters at the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) commercial arm, the Global Alliance on Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), now she is back, sounding muddled and still unconvinced. But hey, the babies are now getting the shots, so all good, right?

Why was there no discussion around natural immunity? Thankfully this memory-holed concept is now returning to fashion, and NZDSOS shared an analysis on the latest update on natural immunity from The Lancet waking back to the obvious here.

A spokesperson for NZDSOS states: "Up to this point doctors have not been allowed to consider the risks and benefits in an individual person. The injection has been rolled out assuming everyone is at equal and high risk which simply has not been the case.

Increased risk is highly correlated with increasing age, but there are still cautions in place for administering the injection to the frail elderly. A one-size-fits-all recommendation is contrary to previous medical practice where a patient would have an informed consent discussion with a trusted health professional and without the government, incentives or threats in the room".

The Bivalent booster is available to certain people in society, and NZDSOS asks why the change of heart for under 30's?

There is no new miracle data. The Bivalent product was tested on 8 mice - slides 25/26. NZDSOS questions if there is a magic increased risk beginning at 31. "Why not 50, or 60 or 70? The epidemiology actually shows that there is a huge rise in all-cause mortality in injected populations around the world in the 25 to 49 year age group, up 84% according to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the

United States. Deaths from covid do not account for this", questioned the spokesperson.

"NZDSOS is frequently told by the consciously unvaccinated that they feel reassured of having made the right decision."

"Most will have been infected, recovered well and now have robust natural immunity. They do not need a damaging "vaccine" in addition to that, and there are horrifying signs, and demonstrated bio- logical mechanisms, of compromised immunity to other infections and cancer - all for the price of "hybrid immunity" to a flu-like respiratory virus", said the spokesperson.

Kiwis are beginning to understand, if you need five or more doses of mRNA technology and even then are not protected against infection, transmission or hospitalisation; and the intervention actually in- creases your mortality, then we are being sold a lemon. In fact, we being coerced to take the lemon.

"Not only is this is a huge waste of taxpayers’ money, but very sadly the mRNA injection has cost the lives of some New Zealanders and disabled many others while oï¬ering only trivial and short-lived protection against a mild viral illness", said the spokesperson.