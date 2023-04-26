Hauora Taiwhenua searching for rural equity in the primary care, rural funding boost announcements

|
Today, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora announced how funding, that was made available almost a year ago in last year’s budget, will be allocated. The funds were set aside to alleviate pressures on our primary care health system and seek increased equity for MÄori and Pasifika. Getting any extra support out to stressed general practices is important, and so we welcome these announcements as a way to get the funds distributed.
Hauora Taiwhenua is a strong advocate for equity of health outcomes for MÄori. We know that the sums of money committed in Budget 2022 are small and need to be targeted. Research shows that the population with the worst health outcomes across the whole country are rural MÄori. With this equity lens in mind, we are concerned with the current allocation formula. Rural MÄori are in the greatest need, have the highest servicing costs for a provider, and the providers in these rural areas are predominantly smaller practices, not MÄori-owned. Under the announcement, MÄori and Pasifika-owned providers will receive an extra $80 per enrolled MÄori or Pasifika patient. Non-MÄori owned providers will only receive $40 per enrolled MÄori or Pasifika patient and would only be eligible for that lower payment if they surpassed a threshold of 50% MÄori and Pasifika total enrolment.
"We are concerned that this provider-centric approach to the distribution of equity funding has the potential to actually increase inequities in health outcomes for the huge number of MÄori patients serviced by rural general practices," says Dr Fiona Bolden, Chair of Hauora Taiwhenua. "At the time of the announcements, Te Whatu Ora were unable to tell us how many rural practices would be eligible for any extra funding for serving their MÄori patients, or what percentage of rural MÄori will attract this extra funding. We suspect this will be very few but look forward to receiving that analysis from the Agencies".
Today’s announcements also allocate funding to the provision and training of an increased kaiÄwhina workforce across the country. While we acknowledge the important role of kaiÄwhina in supporting whÄnau engagement with the health system, there is little detail on how this will work in small rural communities. For kaiÄwhina to work effectively, there is the need for ongoing, regular contact and support of the population. When kaiÄwhina are allocated on a population basis, this generally means that small rural practices get part-time personnel, shared across a region. This approach prevents the development of an integrated, trusted primary care team, offering continuity of care to a community.
We acknowledge that extra funding is being made available to provide new skill sets in comprehensive care teams, and that there is a rural priority placed in the distribution of these positions. We look forward to seeing the detail of what that will mean in reality for our rural practices.
As these announcements are made, rural practices continue to deal with the stress of a declining number of doctors and nurses. They are leaving to seek better pay and conditions in Te Whatu Ora owned hospitals or practices, head overseas, or simply retire due to the unrelenting workload pressures.
The Network Chair, Dr Fiona Bolden, stated that, "While we are delighted to see new funding coming into primary care, today’s announcement is a long way short of what is needed to address the crisis in rural health including the inequitable health outcomes of rural MÄori. We urge Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora to move quickly on the long-promised review of funding for general practice, ensuring this includes extra loading for delivery in isolated rural communities. In addition, there needs to be urgent action to address the pay disparity for nurses and other clinical professionals in our practices."
"If there are not enough nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors in rural general practice, it will not matter how many other health care assistants are working to increase access for whÄnau. We will see further degradation of health outcomes and preventable deaths for rural MÄori and others in our rural areas."
