World Smokefree May 2023 - We're backing you 'Taituara, Taiwhare, Taieke'

Friday, 28 April, 2023 - 17:03

HÄpai Te Hauora are calling on Aotearoa to back World Smokefree May 2023. It is an annual event that supports whÄnau aspirations to be free of smoked tobacco addiction, all harms and deaths caused by tobacco.

World Smokefree May 2023 highlights the importance of quitting smoking, the crucial role of having Smokefree environments, and how essential smokefree legislation and regulations that can support whÄnau to have smokefree lives where they live, work and play. This also aligns with the Government’s goal for Aotearoa to be Smokefree by 2025 and having less than 5% of the population smoking.

The theme has been gifted by brilliant rangatahi is "We're Backing You - Taituara, Taiwhare, Taieke" which emphasises the importance of team effort to achieve this goal. The focus is on whÄnaungatanga and wrap-around support, which will be provided by whÄnau, community, and government to make the journey towards a smokefree future.

Jason Alexander, Interim CEO of HÄpai Te Hauora says, "Smoking has been a major public health issue for too long now. The negative effects of smoking on health and wellbeing are well-documented particularly for our MÄori and Pacific whÄnau who continue to suffer the most harm from this deadly product. HÄpai Te Hauora is committed to supporting whÄnau who want to quit smoking, and "We're Backing You" is an opportune time to connect our people to the support they need. We still have more to do for our MÄori and Pacifica whÄnau in order to make a significant dent in our smoking rates."

Leitu Tufuga, National Tobacco Control Advocacy Lead says "The government has been supporting the efforts to reduce the supply in our communities through legislative measures, specifically, the recent Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill and the regulations. These measures include lowering the nicotine levels to 0.8mgs in cigarettes to make them less attractive and help more people quit smoking. Additionally, this legislation creates a Smokefree generation exposing fewer tamariki to smoked tobacco and by reducing retailers of these deadly products by over 90%"

The launch event for World Smokefree May will take place on Saturday 29 April, from 10am to 2pm at Zeal West Auckland, 20 Alderman Drive, Henderson, Auckland. There will be live entertainment featuring Brotherhood Musiq, Freshmans Dance Crew and more. Stop smoking services will be available to back our whÄnau who want to start their quit journey. The event is open to the public and inviting whÄnau and community to come together to support a smokefree generation.

Jasmine Graham, National Smokefree Activation Lead says, "We are proud to announce that this World Smokefree May we are backing our whÄnau who choose May to quit. We invite them to fill our simple online survey, we will have a few spot prizes including the final prize worth $5000 to help inspire them to stay quit during the month. Alongside this there are Smokefree activations happening up and down the motu. It’s extremely important our whÄnau connect with their local stop smoking service provider to receive that extra tautoko as we understand how hard it can be to quit."

Join us on our social media channels ( Instagram , Facebook and TikTok). Every day for the whole month of May, you can check out the tips and tools to help you stay on your quit journey. This is also a chance for whÄnau to engage and share their challenges and successes too. This is your platform for the whole of Aotearoa to back you. There are range of Smokefree activations across the motu ranging from Smokefree Saturday's gym sessions, Extreme hip hop step classes, Wahine hapu mama high tea, financially workshops, Youth Symposium, and the launch of a MÄori Smokefree Chatbot. These Smokefree activations aim to promote and support our whÄnau who are on their Smokefree quit journey. you can check out the calendar of events for more details. The website also has a range of digital resources like posters, screensavers and social frames.

This year's event coincides with the World Health Orgainsation’s International World No Tobacco Day 2023, which has the theme "Grow Food, Not Tobacco." The campaign aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco growing on health, farmers, and the planet, and encourages governments to end tobacco growing subsidies.

Smokefree Taskforce member and long-time Smokefree advocate Hone Harawira says, "Tupeka Kore 2025 is not far away. We must act with urgency, especially for our MÄori and Pacific whÄnau who continue to suffer most from tobacco. Aotearoa is a world leader and has adopted significant pieces of legislation and regulations alongside the Government’s Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan. The world looks to Aotearoa New Zealand for leadership and a lot of the answers lie within our own whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and communities. It’s time we throw everything at it to allow whÄnau to be free from addiction to tobacco."

"We're Backing You" is a testament to the power of community support and collaboration. We look forward to seeing everyone at the events and working together to create a healthier, smokefree generation for all.