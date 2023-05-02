Stroke research institute wins top prize at Prime Minister’s Science Awards - Stroke Foundation of New Zealand

Tuesday, 2 May, 2023 - 11:30

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand is delighted to congratulate the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences for winning the main prize at last night’s Prime Minister’s Science Awards.

The prize, Te Puiaki PÅ«taiao Matua a Te Pirimia, was awarded to the Auckland University of Technology-based institute for its in-depth investigations into the global impact of stroke.

Led by Professor Valery Feigin, the team has generated transformational research, focussed on creating cost effective, widely applicable strategies and tools to reduce the number of strokes in Aotearoa and across the world.

Stroke Foundation Chief Executive Jo Lambert says: "I would like to congratulate Professor Feigin and his team. Their incredible research is closely aligned with the Stroke Foundation’s mission: to prevent stroke, improve outcomes, and save lives.

"It’s fantastic to see their mahi recognised - their award is shared by thousands of stroke survivors across the motu, who are all too aware of the devastating impact of stroke on individuals, whÄnau, and communities."

For more than 40 years, Professor Feigin’s research has brought the hidden impact of stroke to light. His team is responsible for the discovery that stroke has become the second leading cause of death and of disability in the world.

Jo Lambert says: "This discovery reinforced the urgency of the Stroke Foundation’s work. We know that a stroke tsunami is heading to our shores.

"Around 9,500 New Zealanders experience a stroke every year and this figure is expected to rise by 40 per cent by 2028. Right now, we’re on target to exceed this.

"By recognising the global impact of stroke, we can begin to urgently ramp up prevention strategies for this life-changing condition and improve health outcomes for people across the world."