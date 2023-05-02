ADHD prescription changes welcomed - Aroreretini Aotearoa

Tuesday, 2 May, 2023 - 14:28

Aroreretini Aotearoa is welcoming changes to Pharmac’s prescription rules, which will enable more than 40,000 people to get better access to essential everyday ADHD medications.

Kent Duston, co-convener of adult ADHD advocacy organisation Aroreretini Aotearoa, says "This is a very welcome change to some outdated rules. We’re pleased that Pharmac has acted with speed to make access easier, cheaper, and less of a burden on both the ADHD community and their GPs."

The rule change will allow frontline medications for adults with ADHD - including methylphenidate (Ritalin) and dexamphetamine - to be prescribed by GPs every three months, rather than monthly. "This brings ADHD medications into line with most other prescriptions, and is a sensible and pragmatic change", says Mr Duston. "It will hugely reduce the administrative requirements for the ADHD community and hard-pressed GPs alike. By our calculations, this simple change to the rules could save more than 300,000 prescriptions a year across the health sector."

Mr Duston welcomes Pharmac’s approach to the consultation process. "It’s apparent Pharmac has carefully listened to feedback from the community about the negative impacts of archaic rules. And we’re looking forward to collaboratively working with Pharmac to further improve equity and access to frontline medications for the ADHD community."